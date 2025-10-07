Rohini Vrat 2025: Know Date, Origin, Significance & More

Rohini Vrat 2025 | Photo Credit: Vardhman Vacations

Rohini Vrat is observed every month and is dedicated to Lord Vasupujya Swami. It is a Hindu and Jain fasting ritual which is observed primarily by women in order to seek blessings for the well-being and longevity of their husbands and families.

The auspicious day is celebrated on the occasion when Rohini Nakshatra, the fourth lunar constellation, dominates after Sunrise. The vrat is thought to provide prosperity, joy, and alleviation from problems, especially concerning the welfare of the family and the health of the husband.

About Rohini Vrat

Rohini is one of the twenty-seven Nakshatras in the Jain and Hindu calendar. Rohin fasting is observed on the day Rohini Nakshatra prevails after Sunrise. It is believed that devotees who keep this fast are believed to get rid of all obstacles and poverty.

Rohini has twelve fasting days each year. Typically, Rohini Vrat is maintained for a continuous period of three, five, or seven years. The recommended length for Rohini fasting is five years and five months. The Rohini fast must conclude with Udyapana.

Lord Vasupujya mantra

The primary mantra associated with Lord Vasupujya, the twelfth Tirthankara in Jainism, is "Om Hrim Shrim Vasupujya Jinendraaya Namah". This mantra is used to invoke and pay reverence to Lord Vasupujya, seeking his blessings and guidance on the path to liberation.

Rohini Vrat 2025: Date

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious day will be observed on Saturday, October 11, 2025.

Rituals of Rohini Vrat

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before Sunrise. Clean your home with Gangajal and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit the Lord Vasupujya temple on this day to seek blessings. Meanwhile, Hindus mainly venerate Lord Krishna and Goddess Lakshmi since Krishna's birth was on the star Rohini Nakshatra. Some also revere Lord Vishnu, as he is viewed as the sustainer of the universe and intimately linked with Krishna.