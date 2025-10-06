Valmiki Jayanti 2025: Know Date, Rituals, Time, Story And All You Need To Know

Valmiki Jayanti | Photo Credit: Pinterest

Valmiki Jayanti is a significant Hindu festival that commemorates the birth of Maharishi Valmiki. Valmiki is highly respected in Hindu literature and spirituality, known as Adi Kavi, the original poet of the Sanskrit language. Valmiki Jayanti is also known as Pragat Diwas. Maharishi Valmiki is often referred to as the Adi Kavi, meaning the first poet in Sanskrit literature.

Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attends a program on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki's Jayanti pic.twitter.com/LUaapjbVzO — IANS (@ians_india) October 6, 2025

About the legendary writer: Maharishi Valmiki

Maharishi Valmiki was the traditional author who wrote the epic Ramayana. The holy book consists of 24,000 shlokas and seven cantos. His writing career started with a moment of empathy. He began his literary career by composing his first shloka after observing a female bird grieving for her mate.

आख़िरकार यूपी सरकार ने बैंककर्मियों की आवाज़ सुनी!



उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने 7 अक्टूबर 2025 (सोमवार) को महर्षि वाल्मीकि जयंती पर सार्वजनिक अवकाश घोषित किया है।



पहले इसे NI Act के बाहर रखकर बैंककर्मियों को छुट्टी से वंचित किया गया था पर लगातार उठाई गई आवाज़ के बाद अब आदेश जारी हो… pic.twitter.com/ruTpKgbfWn — Nitin Tyagi (@iNitinTyagi) October 6, 2025

It wasn't until Lord Brahma gave him the job of writing the Ramayana that Valmiki truly realised his life's purpose. Valmiki has a crucial role in Lord Rama's life in the Ramayana. While in exile (Vanvasa), Rama met Valmiki and eventually provided refuge to Sita, Rama's spouse, who had been exiled. Valmiki's forest dwelling transformed into a safe haven, where Sita gave birth to twin sons, Kusha and Lava, whom Valmiki raised with teachings from the Ramayana.

Valmiki Jayanti 2025: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchag, the day will be observed on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

Purnima Tithi Begins - 12:23 PM on October 06, 2025

Purnima Tithi Ends - 09:16 AM on October 07, 2025

Celebration

On this day, devotees participate in a Shobha Yatra, a local procession during which people carry an idol of Valmiki. Throughout the pilgrimage, participants chant hymns and devotional verses. Many individuals also memorise the Ramayana to honour Valmiki. Additionally, people show their respect by offering prayers at Valmiki temples across the country.

These temples are beautifully decorated with flowers and lights, and followers provide complimentary meals while reciting prayers. A notable Valmiki temple in Amritsar, Punjab, is commonly known as Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal. This site is believed to be where Valmiki lived and offered refuge to Sita. It is also the birthplace of Luv and Kush.