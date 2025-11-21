Saif Ali Khan Loves Burgundy And Bordeaux: Says, 'All That Matters Is Good Friends & A Lovely Bottle Of Wine'

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, often admired for his sharp intellect and refined lifestyle, has now given fans a deeper look into one of his biggest passions-wine. In a recent interaction with Esquire India, the actor spoke candidly about his go-to wine regions, the bottles that shaped his palate, and the life perspective he gained during his recent medical recovery.

A connoisseur of the classics

Saif has long been known to enjoy the finer things, but wine holds a special place in his life. His enthusiasm is rooted in a genuine appreciation for craftsmanship and terroir, especially from the Burgundy and Bordeaux regions of France.

He revealed that Burgundy wines often leave a lasting impression on him. Villages like Échezeaux and Nuits-Saint-Georges are among his top picks. “It’s the producers who make Burgundy unforgettable,” he emphasized, naming prestigious labels like Domaine Leroy and Domaine Leflaive as benchmarks of quality.

Bordeaux bottles that top his list

Shifting to another French favorite, Saif expressed his admiration for rich and structured Bordeaux reds. One of his top recommendations: the elegant Ducru-Beaucaillou from Saint-Julien. He also cited renowned estates such as:

-Château Clinet- A celebrated Pomerol

-Château Hosanna- Another gem from Pomerol

-Château Smith Haut Lafitte- A standout from Graves

-La Mission Haut-Brion- A revered name from Pessac-Léognan

His deep knowledge of regional classifications shows he’s more than just a casual wine lover, he’s a true enthusiast. Watching Saif talk about wines looked satisfying. Many in comment sections praised him for his deep appreciation and fondness of wines across the world.

Wine, friendship and the simple joys of life

Despite his refined tastes, Saif’s takeaway from his wine journey remains beautifully humble. Reflecting on his recent hospitalization after the attack on him, he shared that the experience brought him a renewed sense of gratitude.

While recovering, he found himself thinking about what truly matters- and it wasn’t extravagance or luxury. “Good friends and a lovely bottle of wine,” he said, summarising life’s understated luxuries with a warm smile.