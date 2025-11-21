 Saif Ali Khan Loves Burgundy And Bordeaux: Says, 'All That Matters Is Good Friends & A Lovely Bottle Of Wine'
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleSaif Ali Khan Loves Burgundy And Bordeaux: Says, 'All That Matters Is Good Friends & A Lovely Bottle Of Wine'

Saif Ali Khan Loves Burgundy And Bordeaux: Says, 'All That Matters Is Good Friends & A Lovely Bottle Of Wine'

Saif Ali Khan recently opened up about his deep love for fine wine, especially French reds from Burgundy and Bordeaux, praising renowned producers like Leroy and estates such as Ducru-Beaucaillou and Château Clinet. Reflecting on his hospital recovery after the attack, he said it reminded him that life’s true joys are simple, sharing good wine with close friends and appreciating moments

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 08:42 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, often admired for his sharp intellect and refined lifestyle, has now given fans a deeper look into one of his biggest passions-wine. In a recent interaction with Esquire India, the actor spoke candidly about his go-to wine regions, the bottles that shaped his palate, and the life perspective he gained during his recent medical recovery.

A connoisseur of the classics

Saif has long been known to enjoy the finer things, but wine holds a special place in his life. His enthusiasm is rooted in a genuine appreciation for craftsmanship and terroir, especially from the Burgundy and Bordeaux regions of France.

He revealed that Burgundy wines often leave a lasting impression on him. Villages like Échezeaux and Nuits-Saint-Georges are among his top picks. “It’s the producers who make Burgundy unforgettable,” he emphasized, naming prestigious labels like Domaine Leroy and Domaine Leflaive as benchmarks of quality.

FPJ Shorts
Saif Ali Khan Loves Burgundy And Bordeaux: Says, 'All That Matters Is Good Friends & A Lovely Bottle Of Wine'
Saif Ali Khan Loves Burgundy And Bordeaux: Says, 'All That Matters Is Good Friends & A Lovely Bottle Of Wine'
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Over ₹50 Crore Worth of Drugs, Gold And Diamonds In One Week
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Over ₹50 Crore Worth of Drugs, Gold And Diamonds In One Week
Travis Scott’s Mumbai Concert: 36 Chain And Mobile Snatching Cases Filed As Police Launch Probe
Travis Scott’s Mumbai Concert: 36 Chain And Mobile Snatching Cases Filed As Police Launch Probe
‘Hum Shaheed Hone Se Bach Gaye’: Pakistani Journalist Shamelessly Mocks Tejas Fighter Jet Crash At Dubai Air Show 2025 - VIDEO
‘Hum Shaheed Hone Se Bach Gaye’: Pakistani Journalist Shamelessly Mocks Tejas Fighter Jet Crash At Dubai Air Show 2025 - VIDEO

Bordeaux bottles that top his list

Shifting to another French favorite, Saif expressed his admiration for rich and structured Bordeaux reds. One of his top recommendations: the elegant Ducru-Beaucaillou from Saint-Julien. He also cited renowned estates such as:

-Château Clinet- A celebrated Pomerol

-Château Hosanna- Another gem from Pomerol

-Château Smith Haut Lafitte- A standout from Graves

-La Mission Haut-Brion- A revered name from Pessac-Léognan

His deep knowledge of regional classifications shows he’s more than just a casual wine lover, he’s a true enthusiast. Watching Saif talk about wines looked satisfying. Many in comment sections praised him for his deep appreciation and fondness of wines across the world.

Wine, friendship and the simple joys of life

Despite his refined tastes, Saif’s takeaway from his wine journey remains beautifully humble. Reflecting on his recent hospitalization after the attack on him, he shared that the experience brought him a renewed sense of gratitude.

While recovering, he found himself thinking about what truly matters- and it wasn’t extravagance or luxury. “Good friends and a lovely bottle of wine,” he said, summarising life’s understated luxuries with a warm smile.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Saif Ali Khan Loves Burgundy And Bordeaux: Says, 'All That Matters Is Good Friends & A Lovely Bottle...

Saif Ali Khan Loves Burgundy And Bordeaux: Says, 'All That Matters Is Good Friends & A Lovely Bottle...

Indians & Pakistanis Are Fighting Over Ariana Grande's 'Dupatta': What Is The Controversy?

Indians & Pakistanis Are Fighting Over Ariana Grande's 'Dupatta': What Is The Controversy?

Hanumankind, Wiz Khalifa, Karan Aujla To Perform At Rolling Loud 2025 In Navi Mumbai This Weekend:...

Hanumankind, Wiz Khalifa, Karan Aujla To Perform At Rolling Loud 2025 In Navi Mumbai This Weekend:...

Smriti Mandhana Looks Gorgeous At Haldi Ceremony: Dances With Her 'Ladki Wale' Cricket Team

Smriti Mandhana Looks Gorgeous At Haldi Ceremony: Dances With Her 'Ladki Wale' Cricket Team

Mumbai This Weekend: Rolling Loud India To Passenger Concert, Top Events You Can't Miss

Mumbai This Weekend: Rolling Loud India To Passenger Concert, Top Events You Can't Miss