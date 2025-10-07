Meerabai Jayanti: Remembering The Poetess Who Dedicated Herself To Lord Krishna

Meerabai Jayanti | X/ @Neeraj4Ranawat

Meerabai Jayanti, also known as Meera Mahotsav, is celebrated every year on the full moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Ashwin. The auspicious festival marks the birth anniversary of Meerabai, a 16th-century Hindu mystic poet and a devoted follower of Lord Krishna. She was born into a royal family in Medwa Rajkul, Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

About Meerabai Jayanti

Meerabai Jayanti is observed on Sharad Purnima. This day honours her spiritual journey to Lord Krishna, her fearless devotion, faith, and timeless poetry. This year, the auspicious day is celebrated on Tuesday, October 7, 2025. Meerabai was the daughter of King Ratan Singh and Queen Veer Kanwar. Her grandparents raised her after her mother's death. She was always very keen towards learning new things, and Meerabai was trained in religion, politics, music, art, and much more.

Meerabai Jayanti 2025: Muhurat and date

According to Drik Panchag, the day observes approximately the 527th birth anniversary of Meera Bai.

Purnima Tithi Begins - 12:23 PM on October 06, 2025

Purnima Tithi Ends - 09:16 AM on October 07, 2025

Celebration

Meerabai Jayanti is widely celebrated in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat, honouring the life journey of Meerabai. In Rajasthan, a three-day festival called Meera Mahotsav is organised to commemorate her legacy, featuring devotional songs and dances. Additionally, there is a temple dedicated to Meerabai located within the city's fort. After leaving Chittorgarh, she spent time in the town of Vrindavan. On Meerabai Jayanti, devotees flock to her temple in the sacred town to celebrate this special day.

In Gujarat, Meerabai is said to have spent her final years. According to legend, she merged with an idol of Krishna at the Dwarkadhish temple, which holds great significance for devotees. Many visit Dwarka and the Dwarkadhish temple to seek her blessings.