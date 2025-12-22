Guiding Light: When Doing Nothing Does Everything | File Pic (Representative Image)

Activity and rest are two vital aspects of life. To find a balance in them is a skill in itself. Wisdom is knowing when to rest, when to have activity, and how much of each to have. Finding them in each other—activity in rest and rest in activity—is the ultimate freedom.

The string of the bow is stretched back further when the arrow has to go far. Similarly, to transcend the mind, we bring our attention to our body, and then we realise we are beyond the body in meditation.

Just like the bow and arrow, the longer we want to shoot the arrow, the farther we need to pull it back. So, the more productive, sharp, and excellent we need to be at work, the greater our need for deep rest.

Meditation is the art of doing nothing. The rest in meditation is deeper than the deepest sleep that you can ever have.

The goal of this depth, achieved by pulling back the arrow of attention, is to create harmony, not withdrawal. What is the need of the hour today and every day is that fine combination of inner peace and outer dynamism.

Often, we see that people who talk about inner peace are complacent. They are resigned to everything, including realities, and are happy being a recluse. That peace has no value. Similarly, a dynamism that has no thought, which is full of agitation and has brought pain to oneself and others, has no value either.

Meditation will help you to resolve many conflicts and find much-needed peace. Inner peace makes us sensitive to others’ needs. We need a combination of sensitivity and sensibility.

What we need is a balance—connection. I feel one of the most important characteristics of a civilised person is connection—how best you can connect with everyone. When communication is better, conflicts simply disappear. And this can happen only with spirituality.

Embrace the three golden rules for meditation: I want nothing, I do nothing, I am nothing.

A calm and collective mind is not docile; rather, it is a source of creativity and dynamism. And you receive the best of everything the world has to offer.