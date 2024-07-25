Guiding Light: Pride In Heritage Or Misplaced Claims?

Representative Image | Myriams-Fotos/Pixabay

Recently, I saw a post on social media about the science of the usage of the terms ‘am’ and ‘pm’ for the time before noon and the time after noon. These are Western expressions to indicate the time of day — 6am in the morning or 6pm in the evening. That is not the issue. The issue was the writer claiming that ‘am’ and ‘pm’ are not anti meridien and post meridien but ‘am’ is ‘arohanam maartaandasya’ meaning the sun is climbing up and ‘patanam maartaandasya’ meaning the sun falling down. Nothing could be further from the truth than this.

When you use the word arohanam or upward movement, then the corresponding term for downward movement is avarohanam, not patanam. Patanam implies a fall without control whereas the apparent movement of the Sun is controlled by physical laws.

Some people make statements like these because of an overclaim in the name of our culture and civilisation. Yes, there is a lot in our culture and civilisation to be proud of. There are many discoveries in science, surgery, astronomy, metallurgy, etc that have not been acknowledged or hijacked by the West.

At the same time, we need not claim that everything belongs to the Indian tradition. Like why do you want to claim a simple thing as ‘am’ and ‘pm’? To do so would be an overreach and make us a laughing stock all over the world. Yes, claim your heritage. Before that, develop your understanding of our heritage. Study the heritage, historically philosophy and in areas where science is involved scientifically. Then any statement made would have the backing of knowledge and understanding.

I would urge all those who have a certain pride in our heritage to really understand it before issuing statements. Nothing damages a cause more than well-intentioned but ignorant behaviour. There are cases of cultural appropriation with respect to Indian culture and tradition, like yoga being marketed as Christian yoga. To reclaim our culture is logical and sensible. We need to refrain from doing that for things like ‘am’ and ‘pm’ and not overclaim.

