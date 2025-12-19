'Returned After 5 Years': Dolphins Spotted At Mumbai's Worli Sea Face, Viral Video Leaves Netizens Delighted |

Mumbai: Mumbai once again surprised its residents with an unexpected and heartwarming spectacle as a group of dolphins was spotted swimming close to the city’s shoreline at Worli Sea Face. The rare sight, unfolding against the backdrop of the city’s concrete skyline and constant bustle, offered a moment of calm and wonder for onlookers along the popular coastal stretch.

The sighting was captured in a video shared on Instagram by user Savin Chauhan, who captioned the clip, “Between concrete and chaos… A Dolphin moment.” The video begins with a group of people gathered along the concrete edge of the seafront, leaning forward and peering into the water with visible excitement. Some are seen pointing towards the sea, trying to catch a better glimpse of the unexpected visitors.

As the camera pans away from the crowd, the video reveals clear blue water near the shoreline. Moments later, subtle movement appears near the surface. A small pod of dolphins can be seen swimming together, their dorsal fins breaking the water in smooth, graceful arcs. The scene is further enhanced by birds flying overhead, creating a tranquil coastal moment rarely associated with one of India’s busiest metropolitan cities.

Netizens React To Viral Video

The video quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and admiration from users across platforms. Many viewers expressed joy at seeing dolphins so close to Mumbai’s shores, calling the moment magical and refreshing. Several users speculated that improving water quality may have encouraged marine life to venture closer to the city.

One user commented, “Returned after 5 years, last seen during the time of Corona,” referring to similar sightings reported during the COVID-19 lockdown when reduced human activity was believed to have improved coastal conditions. Another user wrote in Hindi, “Dhurandhar dekhne ke liye aaya tha,” adding a humorous touch to the discussion.

The video was shared on December 17, 2025, and has since garnered massive engagement online. It has crossed 3.8 million views and received more than 2.5 lakh likes, reflecting the widespread fascination and positivity sparked by the rare marine sighting.

While dolphins are occasionally spotted along India’s western coastline, sightings so close to Mumbai’s urban shoreline remain uncommon. For many Mumbaikars, the dolphin sighting at Worli Sea Face offered a rare pause from daily chaos, a gentle reminder that nature continues to find its way even amid concrete and crowds.

