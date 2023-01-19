Watch: 2 tiger cubs cutely play at Madhya Pradesh's Satpura Tiger Reserve in Narmadapuram, video goes viral | Instagram: Satpura Tiger Reserve

Looking out for some animal or pet videos to lighten-up a busy day? A video shared by Madhya Pradesh's Satpura Tiger Reserve could be your pick as it captures two cubs adorably playing with each other. Reportedly, the two cubs seen the video are siblings, a brother and a sister from the STR, Narmadapuram.

Wait, are they fighting or just tickling each other in a playful way? The internet beleives it to be the cubs' happier side on display as the siblings jump, hug and cutely cuddle each other in a playful mood.

Take a look at the video right here:

The field director of Satpura Tiger Reserve, L Krishnamurthy, captured this scene that shows the cubs playing joyfully in STR's Madhai area.

The video from the woods was later shared on Instagram to attract the eyes of viewers. Since being shared online just some hours ago, the footage has seen hundreds of views and likes. It's going viral and impressing netizens for the cuteness.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Collector appeals to people to follow traffic rules in Narmadapuram

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)