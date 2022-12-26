WATCH: Animal lover treats stray dogs with food feast, video goes viral | Instagram

A social media influencer and animal lover has gone viral for his kind deed towards stray dogs. During Christmas days, people often exchange gifts and share best wishes with each other. This Instagram-based content creator from Thailand took to be the Santa for the hungry dogs in his locality. A video of him (Niall Harbison) offering the animals a food feast has won the hearts of netizens.

"Feed and save dogs in Thailand," reads his Instagram bio which further states his belief in sharing "Positive and inspiring dog content" on social media. While sharing the video of treating the doggos with a lavish meal, he captioned the post to read, "Street dogs around the world have a hard life. But this group of 100 here in Thailand today were made feel very special."

In the video, we can see Niall feeding the stray dogs with the food that carried to them via his vehcile. He not only opens the back of his vehicle while letting the dogs attack their meal but also personally feeds a few. Since being shared on Instagram, the video has won over 5 million views. Netizens are now calling the man a true Santa Claus for gifting the stray dogs an abundance of food and joy.

Watch video: