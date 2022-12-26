FPJ Rewind 2022: Eww! 5 bizarre food recipes that demanded dislike button

5 bizarre food recipes that demanded dislike button | FPJ

Food treat or a threat? 2022 went crazy and creative to experiment with food and prepare some never imagined dishes. While these bizarre food fusions received mixed reactions, most asked for a dislike button on social media in order to give negative feedback to the weird recipe.

5 food recipes that went viral over the last 365 days

Cotton Candy Maggi

We all love the yummy Maggie noodles, but could our tongue fall in love with an unusual food hack with the noodle pack? A viral video showing a food blogger preparing a bowl of 'cotton candy Maggi' had disappointed netizens as they called it a disrespect to their favourite two-minute delicacy. Not many hit the like button or commented in praise, yet some differed and cheered the weird creation for its new approach.

Masala Dosa Ice Cream Roll

This recipe combined a hot serving main course with a chilled dessert. Can you even imagine that for a while? The bizarre food fusion was massively disliked by people as the video of its preparation rolled out on the internet. Netizens had just one question pertaining to the maker of the masala dosa ice cream roll and that was a screaming "Why?"

Also, there was also a north Indian version of the ice cream roll wherein the crispy masala dosa got replaced with pav bhaji.

Gulab Jamun 'Burger'

Eww! Yes, that was how most netizens reacted while knowing of the dish called Gulab jamun burger. Would you love to watch it yourself and decide whether or not to try that recipe?

Frozen Garlic Ice Cream

Some might love the flavour of garlic in their meal, however, they would scream out loud to eat it raw. In case you were active on Instagram this year, you couldn't have missed this bizarre recipe that took internet by storm and got trolled.

Golgappa Shake

Love pani puri? Enjoying the street food with its crispy puris filled with spiced water is one thing and creating some food fusions with the much-loved golgappe is another. Similar to how Maggi lovers can't digest people churning out the noodles into bizarre recipes, this golgappa shake demanded a dislike button.