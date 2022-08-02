How about Pav Bhaji Ice Cream Roll? Watch viral food video

You might be a fan of pav bhaji and ice-cream, but probably wouldn't be interested in a merger. If you think the otherway, the recent food fusion is just for you! A video of a Pav Bhaji Ice Cream Roll has went viral on Instagram.

The video begins with butter pav being smashed to form the roll base. Later, ingredients like masala paste, chutney, milk and melted ice-cream can be seen added to make the desi ice-cream roll.

Did viewers love the delicacy from the preparation video? Not much, however, netizens are divided over comments on Pav Bhaji Ice Cream Roll. It seems hard to comment in favour or far unless one takes a bite of it.

Check video post:

We come across many bizarre combinations, isn't it? Are they true to reality - while some are innovative recipes of the vendor, others are a just a social media show-off. There are a few videos which allegedly expose the truth behind such food fusions. They reveal how things are manufactured by food bloggers for mere likes and views; hinting the plight of the chef as an aftermath of the funky preparations.