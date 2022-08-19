Frozen garlic ice-cream: Instagram reel leaves netizens in splits over food prank

Garlic ice-cream | Instagram

Foodie treat or threat is a confusing turmoil when it comes to try something new. Some bizarre and never imagined dishes keep going viral on social media. Keeping them all at one side, this recent food creation can balance the other side for their eww-weird feeling.

Let's reveal what we are talking about - Frozen garlic ice-cream! Did you just scream in absurdity? A video showing a female's discontent on seeing the creation of the vegetable based cold dish is attracting similar vibes on Instagram.

In a video which shows split screen - preparation vs review, we can see how a man adds raw garlic to a paper cup and allows it to freeze over water content. Simultaneously, a young woman is seen expressing his disgust over the garlic ice-cream.

Watch video:

Since the video hit Instagram, people couldn't stop laughing and found it difficult to believe that such a bizarre ice-cream flavour could ever exist. The video won over 200K likes and hundreds of comments.

Take a look at some reactions: