e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh: Kolar's panipuri dad Anchal Gupta is back; celebrates daughter's first birthday by distributing over 1 lakh free golgappas

Breaking the stereotypes of cake cutting celebrations during birthday, a panipuri vendor from Madhya Pradesh is known for offering people yummy golgappas on his daughter's special day.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 02:08 PM IST
article-image
Anchal Gupta panipuri |

Anchal Gupta, a panipuri vendor from the streets of Bhopal had created buzz for distributing free golgappas on the occasion of welcoming his girl child. Last year on August 17, Gupta was blessed with a daughter. Following the good news, he took to treat people with his chaat item.

“The birth of the baby girl is a dream come true for me. Since I got married, I always wanted a daughter, but I was first blessed with a son two years ago,” Anchal was quoted in media reports. He later expressed in belief, "Beti hai, to kal hai (future is possible with daughters)."

Now in 2022, celebrating the little one's first birthday, the panipuri dad took to offer people free golgappas. Neither mere one or two, nor in hundreds, Anchal attracted well wishes for providing over one lakh panipuris. Yes, you read that right. The exact count of free distribution, via 31 stalls, is reported to be around 1,10,000 free panipuris to mark daughter.

Read Also
Watch Video: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee serves panipuri to people at a stall in Darjeeling
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralMadhya Pradesh: Kolar's panipuri dad Anchal Gupta is back; celebrates daughter's first birthday by distributing over 1 lakh free golgappas

RECENT STORIES

'Russian oil discounted by Ukrainian blood': Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to India

'Russian oil discounted by Ukrainian blood': Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to India

Raigad terror scare: AK 47 rifles, bullets found on boat near Harihareshwar beach

Raigad terror scare: AK 47 rifles, bullets found on boat near Harihareshwar beach

Watch video: Locals pull out terror suspected boat from Harihareshwar beach in Raigad

Watch video: Locals pull out terror suspected boat from Harihareshwar beach in Raigad

Wildfires kill 26 in eastern Algeria

Wildfires kill 26 in eastern Algeria

'Rohit Sharma is a bit laid-back': Sourav Ganguly on current India captain's approach

'Rohit Sharma is a bit laid-back': Sourav Ganguly on current India captain's approach