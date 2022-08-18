Madhya Pradesh: Kolar's panipuri dad Anchal Gupta is back; celebrates daughter's first birthday by distributing over 1 lakh free golgappas

Anchal Gupta panipuri |

Anchal Gupta, a panipuri vendor from the streets of Bhopal had created buzz for distributing free golgappas on the occasion of welcoming his girl child. Last year on August 17, Gupta was blessed with a daughter. Following the good news, he took to treat people with his chaat item.

“The birth of the baby girl is a dream come true for me. Since I got married, I always wanted a daughter, but I was first blessed with a son two years ago,” Anchal was quoted in media reports. He later expressed in belief, "Beti hai, to kal hai (future is possible with daughters)."

Now in 2022, celebrating the little one's first birthday, the panipuri dad took to offer people free golgappas. Neither mere one or two, nor in hundreds, Anchal attracted well wishes for providing over one lakh panipuris. Yes, you read that right. The exact count of free distribution, via 31 stalls, is reported to be around 1,10,000 free panipuris to mark daughter.

