IKEA's 'No pills, just pillows' post goes viral

Swedish-founded furniture and home accessories company IKEA is being talked for its recent ad copy. The creative throws light on the link between sleep and medications.

It goes unsaid that a proper sleep is a secret to good health. If an individual wakes up with a peaceful mind and soul after a satisfying sleep, the person is less likely to consume pills for one's well being.

IKEA subtly suggested that their pillows would either make people not tempt of taking a sleeping pills, and/or be an effective way to beat medicines over lifestyle based ailments.

Check post,

The post featured a tablet strip and a pillow falling in from it. This hinted that a IKEA pillow could provide users with a calming experience. It was captioned to read, "No pills, just pillows.''

The media piece has been doing rounds on the internet, several people shared it on their social media. Recently, Mad Over Marketing, a page that is known for covering global advertising content, latest campaigns and brand related news, took to share the IKEA ad on Linkedin.