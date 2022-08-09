e-Paper Get App

How to convince parents for intercultural marriage? Rahul Subramanian's witty unhelpful solutions to genuine problems goes viral

When a person tried to make Rahul his love guru and asked, "How to convince parents for intercultural marriage," the talent provided a solution of not forcing the parents.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 09, 2022, 04:39 PM IST
article-image

Avid social users might be aware that comedian Rahul Subramanian is constantly engaged in replying his fans and followers with unhelpful solutions to their genuine problems.

Yes, no swap of words, you read that right! Rahul has asked netizens to text him their problems, to which he shall reply in hilarious and logical, yet not so helpful way. On Instagram, people poured in their mind-chows to the comedian and here's what came in...

When a person tried to make Rahul his love guru and asked, "How to convince parents for intercultural marriage," the talent provided a solution of not forcing the parents.

Check post:

Incase you couldn't sense that, we wouldn't leave you in a iykyk situation. To those who didn't get it, we have put it down for you. When an individual wanted to ideas to convince their parents to provide him/her a green signal to marry out of their caste, Rahul hilariously showed up to have not understood the plot right. Thus, he sighed and replied that let the duo not be forced to marry.

Rahul reacted to some more such doubts. When someone claimed that everyone hated him, the reply read, "There are still people out there who don't know you." In another case, the words "Market recession main hai... were countered with funny punch "Ek MG road mein bhi hai."

Take a look at other questions and replies, right here:

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralHow to convince parents for intercultural marriage? Rahul Subramanian's witty unhelpful solutions to genuine problems goes viral

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: CM says govt committed to people's welfare

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: CM says govt committed to people's welfare

IMD issues 'red alert' for Konkan, Vidarbha, north-central Maharashtra

IMD issues 'red alert' for Konkan, Vidarbha, north-central Maharashtra

PM Modi's assets worth Rs 2.23 cr - 4 gold rings, no vehicle, land holding donated

PM Modi's assets worth Rs 2.23 cr - 4 gold rings, no vehicle, land holding donated

Nitish dumps BJP again; Tejashwi welcomes him; BJP says people of Bihar betrayed

Nitish dumps BJP again; Tejashwi welcomes him; BJP says people of Bihar betrayed

70-year-old former soldier became father through IVF in Rajasthan's Alwar

70-year-old former soldier became father through IVF in Rajasthan's Alwar