How to convince parents for intercultural marriage? Rahul Subramanian's witty unhelpful solutions to genuine problems goes viral

Avid social users might be aware that comedian Rahul Subramanian is constantly engaged in replying his fans and followers with unhelpful solutions to their genuine problems.

Yes, no swap of words, you read that right! Rahul has asked netizens to text him their problems, to which he shall reply in hilarious and logical, yet not so helpful way. On Instagram, people poured in their mind-chows to the comedian and here's what came in...

When a person tried to make Rahul his love guru and asked, "How to convince parents for intercultural marriage," the talent provided a solution of not forcing the parents.

Check post:

Incase you couldn't sense that, we wouldn't leave you in a iykyk situation. To those who didn't get it, we have put it down for you. When an individual wanted to ideas to convince their parents to provide him/her a green signal to marry out of their caste, Rahul hilariously showed up to have not understood the plot right. Thus, he sighed and replied that let the duo not be forced to marry.

Rahul reacted to some more such doubts. When someone claimed that everyone hated him, the reply read, "There are still people out there who don't know you." In another case, the words "Market recession main hai... were countered with funny punch "Ek MG road mein bhi hai."

Take a look at other questions and replies, right here: