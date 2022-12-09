WATCH: 'Parle G biscuit ka laddu' receives mixed reaction by foodie Twitter users, bizarre recipe video goes viral

e-Paper Get App
All it eww or interesting, a video showing the preparation of a dessert with people's favourite biscuit brand id doing rounds on the internet.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 12:12 PM IST
Foodies never fail to try something new and bizarre. How about experimenting with the classic biscuits that you have always been munching and dipping into your hot beverage, the Parle G? Are you ready to accept people creating weird food combinations with your nostalgic snack?

All it eww or interesting, a video showing the preparation of a dessert with people's favourite biscuit brand is doing rounds on the internet. The video which is now viral on Twitter narrates the entire recipe of the dish called 'Parle G biscuit ka laddu.' Despite the tweet being captioned 'halwa', the video shaped the delicacy to a laddu. From smashing the biscuit into pieces, and then sweetening the dish to a dessert, the short clip has it all.

On seeing the food preparation video, the internet is divided with their opinions. Some slammed the dish to be too stupid to try while others wanted to try it as they called it "mouth-watering"

