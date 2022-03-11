Watch: Foodie prepares 'Cotton Candy Maggi' in viral video

Bizarre and never imagined dishes, be it soothing to tastebuds or not, very often go viral on social media. These delicacies risk to trick the hit or flop meter when served on plates and cups, leaving people craving to either try it more or throwing the dishes to thrash.

Similarly, a viral video of the preparation of Maggie along cotton candy is leaving netizens in splits. Wait, what? The 'buddi ke baal' gets a stir into the yummy noodles!

The video posted on Instagram by a food blogging page 'Eat This Delhi' shows a young woman cooking 'Cotton Candy Maggi'. The clip begins with her adding some butter and different veggies in a pan. Then, she unwrapping and pouring down the pieces of Maggi into it, along water and the masala with a dash of salt. What came next surely surprised the viewers, as she added a whole cotton candy and stirred it to melt and flavour to the noodle recipe.

Since posted a few days back, the video has gathered over 12 K likes and a lot of comments. Watch the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 11:27 AM IST