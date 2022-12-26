e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral video: Monkey jumps over groom, hugs him during bridal photoshoot, here's how lady love reacted to photobombing

Viral video: Monkey jumps over groom, hugs him during bridal photoshoot, here's how lady love reacted to photobombing

A video showing a monkey gatecrash into a wedding photoshoot has gone viral on social media. The animal which was carrying its baby along was seen jumping onto the groom as if it was jealous of the bride

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 09:46 AM IST
article-image
Viral video | Instagram
Follow us on

In case you're planning a bridal photoshoot in between the woods, you can guess who can be the photobomber there. Yes, the animals and birds arouund the green forest. In such an incident, when a couple were enjoying their on-screen moments of togetherness, a monkey entered the frame and tried to steal the limelight.

A video showing a monkey gatecrash into a wedding photoshoot has gone viral on social media. The animal which was carrying its baby along was seen jumping onto the groom as if it was jealous of the bride. Initially, the Instagram reel shows how the monkey adorably looked up to the groom and pulled his pant as a hello gesture. No sooner, it jumped and tickled the man in an expression of happiness and joy.

Meanwhile, the lady love was watching the monkey cuddle her man. Both were calm to the monkey which gatecrashed and photobombed their wedding photoshoot. However, later in the video, we can see the couple petting the animal as it later walks away back into the forest.

Watch video:

Read Also
FPJ Rewind 2022: The viral spider, snake and other animals from the year that stole spotlight during...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Animal lover treats stray dogs with food feast, video goes viral

WATCH: Animal lover treats stray dogs with food feast, video goes viral

WATCH: After Jehda Nasha, music band creates 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' cover, video goes viral

WATCH: After Jehda Nasha, music band creates 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' cover, video goes viral

FPJ Rewind 2022: Eww! 5 bizarre food recipes that demanded dislike button

FPJ Rewind 2022: Eww! 5 bizarre food recipes that demanded dislike button

Viral video: Monkey jumps over groom, hugs him during bridal photoshoot, here's how lady love...

Viral video: Monkey jumps over groom, hugs him during bridal photoshoot, here's how lady love...

Besharam Rang: Fans edit Madhuri Dixit-Anil Kapoor's 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' song to Deepika...

Besharam Rang: Fans edit Madhuri Dixit-Anil Kapoor's 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' song to Deepika...