Viral video: Monkey jumps over groom, hugs him during bridal photoshoot, here's how lady love reacted to photobombing

In case you're planning a bridal photoshoot in between the woods, you can guess who can be the photobomber there. Yes, the animals and birds arouund the green forest. In such an incident, when a couple were enjoying their on-screen moments of togetherness, a monkey entered the frame and tried to steal the limelight.

A video showing a monkey gatecrash into a wedding photoshoot has gone viral on social media. The animal which was carrying its baby along was seen jumping onto the groom as if it was jealous of the bride. Initially, the Instagram reel shows how the monkey adorably looked up to the groom and pulled his pant as a hello gesture. No sooner, it jumped and tickled the man in an expression of happiness and joy.

Meanwhile, the lady love was watching the monkey cuddle her man. Both were calm to the monkey which gatecrashed and photobombed their wedding photoshoot. However, later in the video, we can see the couple petting the animal as it later walks away back into the forest.

