Madhya Pradesh: Collector appeals to people to follow traffic rules in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Road Safety Week concluded at the welfare centre in police lines on Tuesday. Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh was the chief guest and superintendent of police Gurkaran presided over the valedictory function.

Traffic inspector Ashish Pawar informed the officials about the events organised during the Traffic Safety Week.

The collector spoke about the importance of following the traffic rules and how over speeding could lead to problems in life, so it is necessary to drive vehicles with discipline.

The collector further said he himself had driven a bike at 120km an hour, but it was utter foolishness. If people do not follow traffic rules and remain safe, they are lucky, but they should not consider it to be a thrilling event or an art, the collector said.

During the Traffic Safety Week, painting and essay writing competitions were organised.

The winners were given certificates and mementoes. In the high school category, Aksa Irfan, a student of class 9 of Shantiniketan School won the first prize.

Similarly, a student of class 9, Sahali Gilla, from Shantiniketan School and the third prize went to Manish Vishwakarma of SNG School.

In the painting competition among the students of higher secondary, a student of class 12 from SNG School, Abhishek Vishwakarma, got the first prize. Samarth Malviya, a student of class 11 from Shantiniketan School won the second prize. The third prize went to Vallabhi Jat, a student of class 11 from Shantiniketan School.

In the painting competition of the undergraduate category, Sweety Gangle got the first prize. Second and third prizes went to Riya Naidu and Shanti Manjhi, respectively.

In the essay-writing contest among the under-graduate students, the first prize went to Ashish Ashaware. Second and third prizes went to Ashutosh Pare and Swati Chaure, respectively.

In the essay-writing competition among the students of higher secondary, Anush Bhise won the first prize. Bhavna Longre won the second prize. The third prize went to Narendra Singh Rajput.

The NCC cadets who worked with the police department to raise awareness about the importance of following traffic rules were also honoured.

The Traffic Safety Week was observed from January 11 to January 17. On the first day, a rally was taken out.