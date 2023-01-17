Madhya Pradesh: Body of bison found in Tikhar Jamani area Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A bison which was moving around the Tikhar Jamani forest area died, official sources said.

A villager Sanjay Sahu found the body of the bison in a field. According to reports, some villagers informed the officials of the forest department about the movements of the bison, but the officials did not pay any heed to the complaint.

Assistant director of Satpura Tiger Reserve Sandeep Failose said that the body of the bison had been found in a field of a farmer in the Tikhar area.

He said that the foresters had received the information about the movements of the bison and a team reached the spot after instructions from collector Neeraj Singh.

Poclain, JCB machines seized, fine imposed on illegal miners

District mining officer Dhruv Markam has said that the department is continuously taking action against the illegal miners.

He said that the officials had seized a poclain machine in Kasta Khurd village, Itarsi. The machine was being used to dig out soil.

A sum of over Rs 94,000 was imposed as fine on the person concerned who was using it. In the same way, a dumper was seized in Andhiyari village. A sum of Rs 7 lakh was imposed as fine on the miner, Markam said.

Similarly, another dumper was seized in Nimsadia village and a sum of Rs 18,000 was imposed as fine on the miner. A JCB machine was seized in Dongarwada. The machine was being used to dig soil. A sum of Rs 24,750 was imposed on the miner.

The officials of the mining, revenue and police departments are jointly taking action against the illegal miners, he said.

