 US Sanctions ICC Judges, Prosecutors Over Arrest Warrants For Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu & Afghanistan Cases
The United States has imposed sanctions on two judges and two prosecutors of the International Criminal Court (ICC) for their role in cases against American soldiers and Israeli leaders, including the arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced sanctions against two Judges and two prosecutors in a tweet.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 01:58 PM IST
article-image
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) & US President Donald Trump (R) | File Pics

Washington, DC: The United States has imposed sanctions on two judges and two prosecutors of the International Criminal Court (ICC) for their role in cases against American soldiers and Israeli leaders, including the arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced sanctions against two Judges and two prosecutors in a tweet.

Judge Nicolas Yann Guillou of France, who presided over the case issuing warrants for Netanyahu, was among those blacklisted. He was joined by Judge Kimberly Prost and deputy prosecutors Nazhat Shameem Khan and Mame Mandiaye Niang.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's Tweet

Rubio, in a post on X, said the ICC continues to "disregard national sovereignty" and added, "We will continue to hold accountable those responsible for the ICC's morally bankrupt and legally baseless actions against Americans and Israelis."

Judge Kimberly Prost was sanctioned for approving the court's investigation into the conduct of American troops in Afghanistan, as per the statement of the US Department of State.

Judge Guillou was sanctioned for authorising arrest warrants against Netanyahu. The two deputy prosecutors were sanctioned for upholding those warrants.

The State Department said, "Guillou is being designated for ruling to authorise the ICC's issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant." The Hague-based court condemned Washington's decision, calling it "a flagrant attack against the independence of an impartial judicial institution, which operates under a mandate from 125 States Parties from all regions, " as per Russia Today.

According to Russia Today, US President Donald Trump had earlier imposed sanctions on the ICC, accusing it of "illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel." Netanyahu also rejected the arrest warrants, calling the ruling "anti-Semitic." In 2024, the ICC placed Netanyahu and Gallant on its wanted list after finding "reasonable grounds" that Israel blocked humanitarian aid into Gaza, where more than 60,000 people have been killed since 2023, Russia Today reported.

Under the sanctions, the designated individuals will have any property under US jurisdiction frozen, and American persons or entities will be barred from dealing with them, the State Department confirmed.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

