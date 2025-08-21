Who Is Cindy Rodriguez Singh? Texas Woman In FBI's 'Most Wanted' List Arrested In India On Specially-Abled Son's Murder Charges | (Photo Courtesy: X/@FBIDallas)

New Delhi: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Cindy Rodriguez Singh, a Texas woman accused of murdering her six-year-old specially-abled son and then fleeing the United States.

The news of her arrest was confirmed by FBI director Kash Patel, who said that Cindy lied to authorities about her whereabouts before boarding a flight to India. She was believed never to have returned to the US since.

Who Is Cindy Rodriguez Singh?

Cindy Rodriguez Singh, born in 1985 in Dallas, Texas, had been on the FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list. The agency had announced a reward of 250,000 dollars for information leading to her capture, with Patel adding that she was the fourth most wanted fugitive tracked down in the past seven months.

Standing between 5’1 and 5’3, she has brown eyes, brown hair, a medium complexion and multiple tattoos on her arms and legs. Authorities said that she boarded a flight to India in March 2023 along with her husband, Arshdeep, and six children, but without Noel, the son she is accused of killing.

Accusations and Charges Against Her

The case centred on the disappearance of her son, Noel Alvarez, who was last seen in October 2022. He was reported missing only months later, in March 2023, when the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services requested a welfare check. At the time, Cindy allegedly told police that Noel was in Mexico with his biological father. Two days later, she was seen leaving the country with her family, sparking suspicion.

Texas authorities issued an arrest warrant in November 2023, charging her with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. She will now also face charges of capital murder of a person under the age of 10. While Patel did not disclose the exact location of her arrest, Fox News reported that she was detained in India.

The FBI has not yet confirmed when Cindy will be extradited to the United States to stand trial.