Judge Frank Caprio Dies At 88 Due To Cancer, Here's What He Said In His Final Message Hours Before Passing — VIDEO

Judge Frank Caprio Dies At 88 Due To Cancer, Here's What He Said In His Final Message Hours Before Passing

Beloved American judge Frank Caprio, best known globally for his compassionate rulings on the television series Caught in Providence, has died at the age of 88.

His family confirmed through an official Instagram post on Wednesday, August 20, that he passed away "peacefully" following a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer.

Have a look at his last message here:

Who Was Frank Caprio?

Caprio, who began practising law after being admitted to the bar in 1965, served as a municipal judge in Providence, Rhode Island, from 1985 until his retirement in 2023. His approach to justice gained international attention when Caught in Providence began airing, showcasing his interactions with ordinary citizens facing minor violations such as overdue parking tickets and traffic offences. His style of listening with empathy and occasionally waiving fines or offering leniency struck a chord with viewers worldwide.

The programme was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 2021, further cementing his reputation as "America's Nicest Judge". Beyond the screen, Caprio also published a book titled, Compassion in the Court: Life-Changing Stories from America’s Nicest Judge, reflecting upon some of his most memorable cases and courtroom encounters.

Last Final Message to Followers

Just hours before his death, Caprio recorded a video message from his hospital bed, where he asked supporters to remember him in their prayers. "I’m coming to you again asking you to remember me in your prayers once more. So I ask you again if it’s not too much that you can remember me in your prayers," he said in the emotional clip shared on Instagram.

In an earlier interview reflecting on his diagnosis, published by CNA, he said, "My first reaction was disbelief. But then I thought, I have lived a life full of blessings. I’m not going to let this define my later years."

Caprio is survived by his wife Joyce, five children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.