 Philippine: Dog Mom Bravely Rescues Pet From Fuming Building Fire In Cebu; Netizens Call Her 'Hero'
A video of the brave dog mom has now gone viral on social media, with netizens calling her a hero and applauding her bravery and selfless love for her dog.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 01:12 PM IST
article-image
Dog Mom Bravely Rescues Pet From Fuming Building Fire In Cebu | X/@TonyLaneNV

A massive fire erupted inside a building in Mandaue City, Cebu, where a woman displayed remarkable courage by rescuing her pet dogs before escaping herself.

A video of the incident, captured by bystanders, has since gone viral on social media, garnering widespread views and praise. The video shows thick smoke engulfing the building as firefighters stand outside. The woman is seen throwing her pet dogs to safety from an upper floor, where firefighters and bystanders waited below, before climbing down using a ladder.

As flames spread rapidly, she perched on a smoke-filled balcony, clutching her frightened pets and hurling them one by one into safe hands. Moments later, she hung from the railing as firefighters climbed up and helped her to safe.

Netizens React

'I Sincerely Apologise To Lionel Messi': Mamata Banerjee's 1st Reaction After Chaos At Star Footballer's GOAT Tour Kolkata Event; BJP Tears Into WB CM
Pakistan & Crypto Exchange Binance Sign MoU To Work For $2 Billion 'Tokenisation', Propelling Liquidity & Attracting Investors
Messi India Tour 2025: Lionel Messi Virtually Unveils 70-Foot Statue In Kolkata, His Biggest In The World - Video
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour: Traffic Diversions Announced In Mumbai On December 14 Amid Kolkata Fiasco | Know Restrictions For Roads Around Wankhede Stadium
Netizens were quick to react to the incident where many applauded her bravery and selfless love towards her dog.

A user wrote, Not all Heroes wear capes or uniforms. Sometimes they carry leashes and refuse to let go.

Another user wrote, I either leave with my fur babies or die with them

Another user wrote, It's not about loving pets in the first place. It is more about the way she handles such intense situation which many would put fear first than controlling mind to think how to handle it.

Fire Contained Within 40 Mins, No Injuries Reported

According to a report in the Gulf News, the fire was caused due to be electrical mishap prompting alarm and was contained within 40 minutes by Mandaue Bureau of Fire Protection teams.

According, to other media reports the building sustained extensive damage; no casualties were reported.

