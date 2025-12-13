 Spain Reports 1st Human-To-Human Transmission Of Mpox Clade 1b Outside Africa
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldSpain Reports 1st Human-To-Human Transmission Of Mpox Clade 1b Outside Africa

Spain Reports 1st Human-To-Human Transmission Of Mpox Clade 1b Outside Africa

Spain has confirmed the first human-to-human transmission of mpox clade 1b outside Africa. A 49-year-old man in Madrid, with no travel history, contracted the highly transmissible virus strain through local sexual contacts. This marks the first case of local spread of clade 1b, previously seen only in Africa or linked to travelers from endemic regions.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 12:13 PM IST
article-image
Spain Reports 1st Human-To-Human Transmission Of Mpox Clade 1b Outside Africa | PTI

New Delhi: Health officials in Spain have documented the first-ever case of human-to-human transmission of mpox clade 1b outside endemic regions in Africa.

About Mpox

Mpox is a viral infectious disease that spreads through close contact, causing fever, swollen lymph nodes, and skin rash. It spreads primarily through skin-to-skin contact.

Mpox clade 1b is a highly transmissible strain that emerged during an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2023.

FPJ Shorts
'Education Is Not A Business, It Is A Right': Delhi Education Minister Sood After Govt Brings School Fee Regulation Act Into Force
'Education Is Not A Business, It Is A Right': Delhi Education Minister Sood After Govt Brings School Fee Regulation Act Into Force
Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal's First Acting Project Is Out; Her Fans Love It, But Netizens Say, 'Thoda Overacting'
Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal's First Acting Project Is Out; Her Fans Love It, But Netizens Say, 'Thoda Overacting'
What Will Messi Do In Mumbai? Inside Football Icon's G.O.A.T India Tour 2025 Stop At Wankhede Stadium
What Will Messi Do In Mumbai? Inside Football Icon's G.O.A.T India Tour 2025 Stop At Wankhede Stadium
'Scam Hogaya Bhai': Netizens React As Chaos Erupts In Kolkata During Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour
'Scam Hogaya Bhai': Netizens React As Chaos Erupts In Kolkata During Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour

The case, documented in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, stated that the 49-year-old patient had received two doses of the Imvanex smallpox/mpox vaccine and had no known travel history.

Read Also
'No Big Deal': US President Donald Trump Downplays Photos With Jeffrey Epstein As Democrats Release...
article-image

The man presented himself to a clinic in Madrid on October 10, with a single genital ulcer and swollen, painful lymph nodes in his groin area.

The patient also reported sexual contact with two local partners, neither of whom had travelled to endemic regions. After ruling out other sexually transmitted diseases, the health officials confirmed an infection with mpox clade 1b with a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test of the lesion.

“To our knowledge, this is the first report of a case of Mpox clade Ib without epidemiological history of travel to Africa in the index patient or their previous sexual contacts, reported by Spanish Public Health authorities on 10 October 2025,” said Jorge-Alfredo Pérez-García, from Centro Sanitario Sandoval/Hospital Clínico San Carlos, in Spain, in the paper.

“Before this time, cases had already been reported across several countries, both in Europe and in the rest of the world, but were always associated with individuals who travelled to a country with known Mpox clade Ib transmission and were likely exposed there, or with individuals who did not travel personally but had direct contact with someone who did,” the researcher added.

Read Also
US: 20 States Sue Trump Administration Over $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee, Citing Legal & Economic Harm
article-image

In Spain, there is only one reported case of clade Ib in a patient who had travelled to Tanzania, with risk exposure occurring within the previous 21 days, specifically on September 22, and who has no epidemiological link to the case presented here.

Several countries in Africa have sustained human-to-human transmission of mpox clade 1b. The first case reported outside of Africa was in a Swedish national who travelled to an endemic African region.

Cases have been detected in countries outside of Africa since then, though almost all have been in people who recently travelled to endemic African countries or who had contact with others who had travelled to those regions.

Read Also
Trump Administration Diverted $2 Billion From Military Budget To Immigration Enforcement, Impacting...
article-image

The health officials urged taking the necessary measures to minimise both the clinical and public health consequences, especially in groups that are particularly vulnerable in previous Mpox outbreaks since 2022, such as people living with HIV, men who have sex with men, and persons with multiple sexual partners.

A total of 2,501 new confirmed cases, including 12 deaths due to mpox, were reported from 44 countries in October, said the World Health Organization (WHO), in its latest update.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Philippine: Dog Mom Bravely Rescues Pet From Fuming Building Fire In Cebu; Netizens Call Her 'Hero'

Philippine: Dog Mom Bravely Rescues Pet From Fuming Building Fire In Cebu; Netizens Call Her 'Hero'

Brainwashing Before Bloodshed: The Islamic State's New Playbook In South India

Brainwashing Before Bloodshed: The Islamic State's New Playbook In South India

Spain Reports 1st Human-To-Human Transmission Of Mpox Clade 1b Outside Africa

Spain Reports 1st Human-To-Human Transmission Of Mpox Clade 1b Outside Africa

'No Big Deal': US President Donald Trump Downplays Photos With Jeffrey Epstein As Democrats Release...

'No Big Deal': US President Donald Trump Downplays Photos With Jeffrey Epstein As Democrats Release...

US President Donald Trump Claims 96% Reduction In Maritime Drug Trafficking, Warns Of Military...

US President Donald Trump Claims 96% Reduction In Maritime Drug Trafficking, Warns Of Military...