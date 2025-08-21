 Dramatic Video: Two 'Hamas' Supporters Dragged & Beaten Up Inside Egyptian Embassy In New York, Later Handed Over To Police
Dramatic Video: Two 'Hamas' Supporters Dragged & Beaten Up Inside Egyptian Embassy In New York, Later Handed Over To Police

Two alleged Hamas supporters were dragged into the Egyptian Embassy in the United States’ New York and were brutally thrashed

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
Two 'Hamas' Supporters Dragged & Beaten Up Inside Egyptian Embassy In New York, Later Handed Over To Police (Screengrab) | X

New York: Two alleged Hamas supporters were dragged into the Egyptian Embassy in the United States’ New York and were brutally thrashed by officials on Wednesday. Dramatic footage of the incident also surfaced online and is now going viral.

After thrashing the youths, the Embassy officials handed them over to the New York Police. However, the Egyptian Embassy has not issued any official statement over the incident.

Video Of The Incident:

Notably, protests erupted worldwide across Egyptian Embassies over Gaza/ Protesters were demanding that Egypt should open its Rafah border.

About The Rafah Crossing:

For the unversed, the Rafah Border Crossing is the sole crossing point between Egypt and Palestine's Gaza Strip. The crossing is also Gaza's sole border point with a country other than Israel. After the 1979 peace treaty, Israel opened the crossing and in 2005 it handed over its control to Egypt, the Palestinian authorities, and the European Union. After 2007, militant group Hamas seized Gaza, and Israel imposed a blockade on the crossing.

In June this year, violent clashes broke out in Egypt after activists from Western countries reportedly attempted to cross into Gaza through the Rafah border crossing. Egyptian authorities acted swiftly and detained the activists. detained and deported the activists involved.

Earlier this month, Israeli Security Cabinet approved a plan to take over Gaza City. The decision marks another escalation of Israel's 22-month offensive launched in response to Hamas' October 7 attack.

Israel also announced approval for 3,400 new housing units in the occupied West Bank.

