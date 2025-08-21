EAM S Jaishankar Meets Russian Counterpart Sergey Lavrov To Strengthen Bilateral Ties - VIDEO

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar |

Moscow: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss bilateral relations and prepare for the annual summit at the end of the year.

"Today's meeting gives us an occasion to discuss our political relationship as well, but also to review our bilateral ties. So, I look forward to an exchange of views on politics, on trade, on economic investment, defence, science and technology, and of course, people-to-people exchanges," Jaishankar said in his opening remarks.

"Our leaders met in July for the 22nd annual summit last year, and thereafter in Kazan. We now prepare for the annual summit at the end of the year, and they have always given us guidance to take forward our special and privileged strategic partnership," he added.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the two sides will pay special attention to the current and future avenues for promoting bilateral cooperation during the meeting.

"The meeting's agenda will focus on facilitating the emergence of transport, logistics, banking and financial links and chains that would be immune to any adverse pressures from unfriendly countries, while also increasing the use of national currencies in their mutual settlements," the ministry said.

It added that expanding cooperation in transport, energy, agriculture, science and technology will also be on the agenda.

Jaishankar's visit comes against the backdrop of strains in India's ties with the US following President Donald Trump doubling tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, which included an additional penalty of 25 per cent for purchasing Russian crude oil.

"The visit aims to further strengthen the longstanding and time-tested India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said while announcing Jaishankar's trip to Moscow.

Jaishankar and Lavrov are also expected to discuss the latest initiatives by the Trump administration to bring peace to Ukraine.

India has been consistently calling for ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

