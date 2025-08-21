 Rare White Owl Spotted On Kashi Vishwanath's Golden Peak In Varanasi: Was It Goddess Lakshmi Herself?
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleRare White Owl Spotted On Kashi Vishwanath's Golden Peak In Varanasi: Was It Goddess Lakshmi Herself?

Rare White Owl Spotted On Kashi Vishwanath's Golden Peak In Varanasi: Was It Goddess Lakshmi Herself?

One rare incident recently occurred at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple when a pure white owl was spotted perched on the golden peak of Baba Vishwanath’s sanctum.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
Image Courtesy: X (@@Siddharth_00001)

Varanasi, the city of faith and devotion, is often blessed with moments that leave devotees in awe. One such rare incident recently occurred at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple when a pure white owl was spotted perched on the golden peak of Baba Vishwanath’s sanctum. The unusual sighting quickly became the talk of the town, sparking curiosity and reverence among devotees.

Take a look below:

Rare white owl sighting in Varanasi

On Monday night, around 10 pm, a white owl appeared out of nowhere and sat gracefully on the golden spire of the temple, as reported by Jagran. By morning, however, it had vanished.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron Discuss Peace Efforts In Ukraine & West Asia
PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron Discuss Peace Efforts In Ukraine & West Asia
Miami: Massive Brawl Erupts On Carnival Cruise Ship As Passengers Fight Allegedly Over Chicken Tender - VIDEO
Miami: Massive Brawl Erupts On Carnival Cruise Ship As Passengers Fight Allegedly Over Chicken Tender - VIDEO
Navi Mumbai News: Major Mishap Averted As Smoke Detected From Diesel Tanker On CBD Belapur Flyover
Navi Mumbai News: Major Mishap Averted As Smoke Detected From Diesel Tanker On CBD Belapur Flyover
Central Railways’ Punctuality Claim Faces Backlash From Daily Commuters
Central Railways’ Punctuality Claim Faces Backlash From Daily Commuters
Read Also
'I Create With My Own Hands': MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria's Eco-Friendly Ganesh Chaturthi Journey Of...
article-image

The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust’s Chief Executive Officer, Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, shared the incident on Facebook, writing, "As received on WhatsApp, after Shayan Aarti, white owls have been seen on Baba's peak, which is considered a symbol of auspiciousness. Shri Kashi Vishwanatho Vijayetram."

The temple PRO Anand Shukla confirmed he had taken the photograph of the rare moment, which has since spread widely.

Why was it significant?

In Indian tradition, owls carry deep symbolic meaning. They are considered the vahana (vehicle) of Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, prosperity, and fortune. While owls in general are tied to her presence, a white owl holds even greater significance, as the colour is linked to purity and divine blessings.

Read Also
Viral Video: Mumbai Girl Doing Hula Hoop In Sari Wins Hearts
article-image

For devotees, the sudden arrival of the bird on the temple’s golden peak was no coincidence; it was a heavenly sign of Maa Lakshmi’s grace.

The incident has strengthened the faith of countless devotees who see it as a symbol of blessings and prosperity. Many believe that Baba Vishwanath himself sent the owl as a reassurance of divine protection and fulfillment of wishes.

Read Also
Half-And-Half Ganesh Murti Concept Takes Over Mumbai; Watch Videos
article-image

At Kashi Vishwanath Dham, one of Hinduism’s holiest pilgrimage sites, such rare events often inspire a deep sense of unity, positivity, and spiritual connection.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

First Time In India! Gordon Ramsay's Street Burger Opens At Delhi Airport; Here's What You'll Find...

First Time In India! Gordon Ramsay's Street Burger Opens At Delhi Airport; Here's What You'll Find...

Mumbai This Weekend: From RD Burman Night To India's First-Ever Donut Rave, Top Events In The City

Mumbai This Weekend: From RD Burman Night To India's First-Ever Donut Rave, Top Events In The City

Edlers Must Pass On The Rich Wisdom To The Next Generation

Edlers Must Pass On The Rich Wisdom To The Next Generation

Absolutely Gorgeous! Suhana Khan Stuns In D&G Corset-Style Ensemble At 'Big Brother's Big Day'

Absolutely Gorgeous! Suhana Khan Stuns In D&G Corset-Style Ensemble At 'Big Brother's Big Day'

Struggling With Old-Age Health Problems? 4 Ayurvedic Ways Senior Citizens Can Stay Fit

Struggling With Old-Age Health Problems? 4 Ayurvedic Ways Senior Citizens Can Stay Fit