Rare White Owl Spotted On Kashi Vishwanath's Golden Peak In Varanasi: Was It Goddess Lakshmi Herself?

Varanasi, the city of faith and devotion, is often blessed with moments that leave devotees in awe. One such rare incident recently occurred at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple when a pure white owl was spotted perched on the golden peak of Baba Vishwanath’s sanctum. The unusual sighting quickly became the talk of the town, sparking curiosity and reverence among devotees.

Rare white owl sighting in Varanasi

On Monday night, around 10 pm, a white owl appeared out of nowhere and sat gracefully on the golden spire of the temple, as reported by Jagran. By morning, however, it had vanished.

The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust’s Chief Executive Officer, Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, shared the incident on Facebook, writing, "As received on WhatsApp, after Shayan Aarti, white owls have been seen on Baba's peak, which is considered a symbol of auspiciousness. Shri Kashi Vishwanatho Vijayetram."

The temple PRO Anand Shukla confirmed he had taken the photograph of the rare moment, which has since spread widely.

Why was it significant?

In Indian tradition, owls carry deep symbolic meaning. They are considered the vahana (vehicle) of Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, prosperity, and fortune. While owls in general are tied to her presence, a white owl holds even greater significance, as the colour is linked to purity and divine blessings.

For devotees, the sudden arrival of the bird on the temple’s golden peak was no coincidence; it was a heavenly sign of Maa Lakshmi’s grace.

The incident has strengthened the faith of countless devotees who see it as a symbol of blessings and prosperity. Many believe that Baba Vishwanath himself sent the owl as a reassurance of divine protection and fulfillment of wishes.

At Kashi Vishwanath Dham, one of Hinduism’s holiest pilgrimage sites, such rare events often inspire a deep sense of unity, positivity, and spiritual connection.