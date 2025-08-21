Struggling With Old-Age Health Problems? 4 Ayurvedic Ways Senior Citizens Can Stay Fit

Canva

If the young are the future of our country, the older generation is the treasure house of knowledge and guidance. Thus, Senior Citizens Day on August 21 is celebrated to honour them and their societal contributions. The 2025 theme for the day is ‘Empowering Elderly Voices for an Inclusive Future’. It means listening to them and making them a part of decisions that impact our society. Let us find out on Senior Citizens Day about the health issues and how Ayurveda can be of help for their health. We also discovered the Ayurvedic offerings by Patanjali suitable for our senior generation.

Health Issues of Indian Senior Citizens

Diabetes is a growing major health concern, especially in Urban areas. Causes include changing lifestyle, genetics and long life. Another common chronic health issue is arthritis, including osteoporosis and rheumatoid arthritis. The causes include wear on ageing, joint tears, genetic disposition, changes in lifestyle, etc.

Mental health issues are a rising worry, esp. in urban areas. Issues include loneliness, depression, dementia, Alzheimer's, anxiety and sleep issues. The causes range from health worries, little to no awareness and social seclusion. Another concern is the loss in the visual and hearing section with issues like deafness, cataract, glaucoma and age-related impact.

Thankfully, Ayurveda has solutions for senior citizens. Patanjali backs with apt Ayurvedic offerings.

4 Ayurvedic Health Tips for Indian Senior Citizens

Diabetes: Begin with suitable Yoga asanas, walking and swimming for fitness and health. The portion-controlled diet must have fibre, healthy fats, lean proteins and low-glycemic carbs low in glycemic. It controls weight and balances blood sugar levels. Ayurvedic herbs for managing diabetes include Karela, Fenugreek Seeds, Turmeric, Triphala, Amla and Ashwagandha.

Arthritis: Ayurveda offers herbal remedies like Turmeric, Ginger, Ajwain, Shallaki, Nirgundi, and Guggul, which possess anti-inflammatory properties and other benefits to help manage arthritis troubles. The diet needs to be anti-inflammatory and aid in weight control. Include warm food full of nourishment, Omega-3 fats, whole grains, legumes, dairy, etc. Opt for exercise forms like Yoga to manage the pain. Avoid sedentary living.

Mental Health Issues: Start with meditation to calm the mind and manage mental health. Herbs like Ashwagandha, Lemon Balm, Tulsi, Turmeric, Bhringaraj, and Bramhi relax your mind, reduce mental health issues like stress and stay healthy. A diet should consist of food low in spices and oil, and rich in nutrition. Staying hydrated with water and herbal tea or drinks works.

Visual and Hearing Troubles: For hearing issues like loss of sound, try Ayurvedic oils for the ear. They treat the ailments for better hearing and good ear health. Herbs like Jatamansi, Shatavari, Guggul and Haridra manage hearing loss. Anti-inflammatory food, Vitamin C food, healthy oils and hydration are a few tips for good hearing. For visual issues, herbs like Triphala, Giloy, Ghee, Honey, Fennel and Amla keep eyes healthy. The diet needs to be rich in Vitamin C and A, and antioxidants. Regular eye check-ups are a must.

Patanjali works on the core values of Ayurveda to provide offerings right for senior citizens. Divya Madhunashini Vati Extra Power (94 Gms) controls blood sugar levels. It also boosts immunity, the brain and the nervous system. Your overall well-being is managed by this tablet as it contains Giloy, Karela, Turmeric, Fenugreek, Ashwagandha, Neem, Amla and other vital herbs.

For arthritis, Patanjali’s Aamvatari Ras (22 Gms) treats rheumatoid and osteoarthritis, apart from related troubles like inflammation and pain. It has herbs like Guggul Shuddha and Triphala. Mental health issues can be managed by Patanjali Amrit Rasayan (500 Gms and 1 Kg). It has the goodness of Brahmi, Amla, Ghee, Saffron, Almond, etc. to manage mental health and fitness, apart from complete well-being and health, good digestion, manage insomnia and mental tiredness, etc.

Good hearing comes from Patanjali Eargrit Eardrop (15 Ml) containing Bhringaraj, Meethi, Neem, Tulsi and Turmeric. It lessens the ear canal's inflammation and swelling, apart from handling earache and earwax troubles. Patanjali’s Eyegrit Eye Drop (10 Ml) maintains eye health and well-being. It also manages issues like dryness. It contains Amla, Tulsi, Harida, Nirgundi and Bhringaraj.

This Senior Citizens Day on August 21, let us strive for the healthy and fulfilling living of our senior population with the help of Ayurveda and Patanjali.