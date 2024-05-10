Viral Video: Man Enjoys Fitness Goals With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa Pushpa' Moves

Man Enjoys Fitness Goals With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa Pushpa' Moves | Instagram

The social media is full of reels echoing the 'Pushpa Pushpa Pushpa Pushpa Pushparaj' song from Allu Arjun's upcoming sequel Pushpa: The Rule. It holds many fans recreating the stunning dance moves from the film scene, and posting them online to adhere to the Instagram dance trend. One of the videos in this regard happens to standout for its creative approach as it relates the dance steps with workout. An influencer based in Dubai shared a fitness-cum-dance reel while vibing to this popular song 'Pushpa Pushpa.'

Fitness enthusiast tries 'Pushpa Pushpa' dance moves for warm up

Here's a look into what the video offers

In the video, identified as Anil Lobo suggested that Allu Arjun's groovy moves are just perfect for a warm up session. He recorded him at a gym to show how he grooved to warm up before a workout using these trendy steps. From foot twists to hip rotation, everything from the viral song seemed to have become a fitness move for Lobo. The man recreated the Pushpa moves while also nailing his fitness goals, and this made the reel go viral on Instagram.

While there are fitness routines that go around energising songs, such as zumba, dancing in itself is seen as a way of working out by some people. With that said, Lobo seemed to enjoy it all by putting some dance touch to his warm up period.

Video goes viral on Instagram

Being shared on Instagram only 24 hours ago, the reel has already grabbed the attention of internet users and went viral. It has gathered a whopping three lakh views alongside more than 6,000 likes.

Netizens react to viral reel

Netizens have also reacted to his impressive reel and expressed that they have found it to be a creative one. A few took to the comments section and said that they were inspired by him and tried this warm up. Some dropped laughter emojis in the comments section to see the unexpected twist Lobo gave to the trendy dance.