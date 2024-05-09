Japanese Man Recreates Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa Pushpa' Dance Moves

Allu Arjun's dance moves in his hit film Pushpa: The Rise gained quite a bit of popularity, and similar is the case with its sequel Pushpa: The Rule. One of its songs which released online and was titled 'Pushpa Pushpa' has taken the internet by storm. It has undoubtedly set a dance trend on social media which is gripping netizens from across the world.

The Pushpa Pushpa song from the upcoming film is winning hearts, especially for their energetic style and unique choreography. An influencer from Japan was seen trying the hook steps in his dance reel, which has caught the attention of Allu Arjun fans.

Identified as Kaketaku was seen recreating the desi dance moves as he vibed gracefully to the trending song.

Watch video

In his dance reel which he posted on Instagram, he was seen trying to strike a close similarity with the lead actor. The Japanese man wore similar clothes and accessories, including the shoe which was part of the iconic dance step. From shaking his leg to performing some cool moves with his shirt collar, he was seen setting the dance floor on fire.

Japanese man's dance moves go viral

Kaketaku's video has already gained more than a lakh view of Instagram along with hundreds of comments. People fell in love with his enchanting moves and shared 'heart' and 'fire' emojis in the comments section. Praising his appearance and dance recreation, a few users said, "Awesome dance bro as same as Allu Arjun."

Check out original song video

Interested in watching the original video after watching its recreated version? We have you covered. It comes in the voice of Nakash Aziz and Deepak Blue as they add life to the energising lyrics by Chandrabose.

Pushpa: The Rule release date

It is being said that movie enthusiasts who are excited to watch the sequel of Pushpa can witness it in cinemas on August 15, 2024. It will be released as a pan-India film and be available for an audience of various languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, and more.