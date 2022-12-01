‘Delhi-Mumbai language is like that’: Influencer Kajal’s bizarre clarification after abusing & kicking dog in viral video

WATCH: Influencer Kajal apologises after her video of kicking dog, fake petting goes viral, says 'Sorry, I was afraid...' | File

Kajal, the social media influencer who insensitively misbehaving with a doggo while faking love and affection towards the animal, has apologised after being subject to hatred and trolls over her inhuman behaviour.

In her recent Instagram video, she addresses her viewers in regard of the viral video that captured her initially petting a dog, and later kicking and abusing him. While dropping an apology video, she reveals that it out of fear that she suddenly refused to express love towards the dog. "Sorry, I got afraid as the dog came near me. So, I kicked it," Kajal says.

Further justify her doing, she adds the blame of being verbally abusive to the city culture in the national capital, and Mumbai. To the unversed, after she kicked the dog, she used cuss words towards the animal: Mad****od. Meanwhile, seconds into the sorry video, she can be heard suggesting that "Delhi, Mumbai language is often abusive." Over this statement about Delhi and Mumbai, she has received backlashes by netizens.

Watch "sorry" video

Calling it "cheap thrills," an Instagram user named Nidhi, wrote, "I don’t think it’s delhi mumbai language, it’s your language...(sic)" Netizens slammed Kajal for the fame she has received, and said, "Don’t justify your inhuman behaviour under “Delhi Mumbai language”. I am a Delhiite and I certainly don’t say such things to humans or animals. You clearly don’t deserve this fame.(sic)"

Another comment towards the apology reel, read, "Stop your drama...this is insane and completely Nonsense."

Check reactions

