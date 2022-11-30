Viral video: Passengers watch FIFA World Cup 2022 during flight travel | Instagram

A video doing rounds on Instagram and TikTok shows most passengers on a flight feel as if they are seated at the stadium in Qatar, as all are spotted to be glued to their screens while witnessing the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between France and Denmark.

Are these passengers travelling to the match venue, while being unable to wait to witness the football season live on grounds? It isn't known where the flight had been flying from and to, however, the viral video hints the case to be from an international flight's economy class. The football fans there enjoyed watching the game from their seat monitors.

Meanwhile, netizens, who gauged the fans' excitement to watch the match, guessed the flight to be Qatar Airways. Some keen observers on the internet also spotted the odd man out from the flight, the "Only 1 screen not watching the world cup."

