'Swiftly Removed Them In 10 Mins': Delhi Airport On Complaint By BJP Leader Over People Eating Meals By Laying Carpets At Passenger Area; Watch

'This Isn't First Time,' BJP Leader Tajinder Bagga Slams Delhi Airport's 'Swift Action' Response To Littering At Terminal; Netizens Agree | X @TajinderBagga

Social media has added a new advantage to citizens to express their views, complaints, or disagreements directly with anyone, especially governing bodies or other public entities. In a similar case, BJP leader and contestant of popular reality show Bigg Boss 18, Tajinder Bagga, took to social media to slam Delhi's International Airport for having littered premises at Terminal-3, with people sitting across the lobby on the floors. Bagga wrote, "Is this really an airport?" He also demanded strict action.

Bagga's tweet with a video of passengers sitting across the lobby of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi Terminal-3, quickly went viral on the Internet, with netizens demanding strict action on it. Bagga wrote, "This is today’s video of Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi Terminal-3. I saw the same scene 4–5 years ago and was shocked—is this really an airport? How can @CISFAirport, @GMRaerocity, and @delhiairport allow this nonsense to continue?"

WATCH VIDEO:

Delhi Airport's Response:

As soon as the tweet went viral on the Internet, the Delhi Airport's official X handle responded to the social media post. The response included information on how the airport team has looked into the matter and has moved the littering passengers. It also said that Delhi Airport is fully committed to providing a smooth and comfortable experience to all the airport users.

The response reads as: "Dear Tajinder, This is to inform you that our team took swift action. The visitors were moved out of the passenger area within 10 minutes, and the passenger area was sanitised. At Delhi Airport, we remain fully committed to providing a smooth and comfortable experience to all the airport users."

Bagga's Response On The 'Swift Action'

Though the airport authorities responded to the complaint with expected actions, Bagga responded again on the tweet and claimed that he had seen such scenes earlier as well at the airport. Even netizens have agreed to his claims and have shared their experiences.

Bagga's response read, "Thank you for the action. But this isn’t the first time — I’ve seen the same scene earlier as well. The real question is why such incidents are repeatedly allowed inside a world-class airport like T3. Prevention matters more than post-action. I sincerely hope strict measures are enforced so this never happens again."

Who Is Tajinder Bagga?

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, 39, is the Delhi unit spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He is also a founding member of the New Delhi-based nationalist right-wing organisation Bhagat Singh Kranti Sena. Last year, Tajinder Singh Bagga participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 18.