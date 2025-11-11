 Who Is Divija Bhasin? Know About Instagram Influencer Behind Viral #ProudR***i Trend - VIDEO
Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 11:09 PM IST
article-image
Video screengrab | YT/@awkwardgoat3

Instagram influencer Divija Bhasin is in the spotlight after one of her viral videos sparked what netizens are calling the "Ra**i Revolution".

Bhasin, who often speaks about issues faced by women, particularly Indian women, recently posted a Reel on Instagram that has garnered over 5.7 million views so far. In the video, Bhasin explains how the word R***i, often hurled at women as a slur, has now lost its sting for her.

"Men called me that word every single day in my comment section," she says in the video. "I am a proud Rai. Rai supremacy," she adds.

#ProudR***i Trend

Through videos and posts on social media, Bhasin urged women to embrace the word "Ri"* as a facet of their identity and to shed the fear associated with it. This initiative inspired many women, including minors, to adopt the #ProudR*i hashtag and add it in their bios.

Woman writing #ProudR***i on Instagram bio

Woman writing #ProudR***i on Instagram bio |

Her video received 127K views in just three days after being posted on her YouTube channel.

Who Is Divija Bhasin?

Divija Bhasin is a counselling psychologist and social media influencer known for creating content on mental health and taboo social issues. She uses her online platforms to raise awareness, encourage open conversations and promote emotional well-being, particularly among young audiences.

Video screengrab

Video screengrab |

Divija Bhasin Qualifications

Bhasin holds a BA in Psychology (Honours), an MSc in Applied Clinical Psychology, and an MA in Clinical Psychology.

According to her Instagram bio her work has earned her several accolades and recognitions.

Harvard University – Selected as one of 25 mental health creators to attend the Harvard Mental Health Summit in Boston. Forbes – Ranked #25 on the list of Top 100 Digital Stars. Times – Recipient of the Health & Wellness Award. Elle Beauty Awards – Honoured as Mental Wellness Expert of the Year. Cosmopolitan Awards – Named Mental Health Blogger of the Year.

She has featured as an expert therapist in leading publications such as The Hindu, Moneycontrol, Economic Times, Hindustan Times, CNBC, NDTV and Times of India.

Complaint Filed Against Divija Bhasin

A trader and X user, 'Anubhav Gupta', filed a formal complaint against the influencer with the UP police, alleging that she was influencing minors to use inappropriate slurs and encouraging them to engage in activities that are offenses under POCSO and various other sections of Indian law.

