'Cannot Believe What I Saw': British YouTuber's Startling Revelations Being On Ground At Nepal Gen-Z Protests | Viral Video

Image: We Hate The Cold | Youtube

Amid the ongoing unrest in Nepal, it isn’t just politicians and protestors making headlines; a British YouTuber has suddenly found himself in the spotlight. Harry, who runs the travel channel We Hate The Cold, has gone viral after unintentionally capturing some of the most dramatic scenes from Kathmandu’s streets during the recent Gen Z-led demonstrations in the nation.

British YouTuber's on-ground rare moment in Nepal

Harry’s video, which has already crossed 3.8 million views, shows rare ground-level moments of the chaos outside Nepal’s Parliament. Flames engulfed sections of the building, vehicles were smashed, and looters were filmed fleeing with computers and equipment. At one point, protesters even clashed with each other while police fired tear gas to control the situation.

Normally known for his motorbike travel vlogs, Harry admitted he had no plans to cover political turmoil. “I just happened to be there with my camera,” he said, recalling how the sudden curfew left him stranded in the middle of the crisis.

Sharing the footage, he wrote, “I cannot believe what I saw today. Gen Z protests in Nepal and how they unfolded from my lens.” He further added that his journey back to the UK from Thailand would be delayed until the curfew was lifted.

Social media quickly lit up with reactions, praising him as an "accidental conflict reporter” whose raw footage gave the world a rare glimpse into Nepal’s turmoil. However, the authenticity of his video has not yet been independently verified.

Gen-Z protests in Nepal

The protests, sparked by the government’s controversial ban on 26 social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram, have plunged Nepal into political chaos. Violent clashes between youth-led demonstrators and security forces have left several people dead and hundreds injured. The pressure eventually forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign.