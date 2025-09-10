'I'm Also Indian': Arunachal Pradesh Woman Hit Back At Racist Comments By UP Men, Netizens Applaud Her Bold Move

Image Courtesy: Instagram (@tomartalks)

For years, people from Northeast India have spoken about being stereotyped, judged for their looks, and often mistaken for “foreigners”. A recent viral video has once again highlighted this persistent discrimination, this time featuring a young woman from Arunachal Pradesh who bravely called out a group of men from Uttar Pradesh for their racist remarks.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Video that went viral

The video was widely shared by the Instagram handle @tomartalks with the caption, “Brilliant response by the woman from Arunachal Pradesh! Those who fight back are on the right track.”

In the clip, reportedly shot at a tourist spot, the woman is seen walking when a group of men begin making inappropriate gestures, including blowing flying kisses. When she responds in Hindi, one of the men is overheard saying, “Hindi aati hai (She knows Hindi).”

Check out the video below:

Standing her ground, she firmly replies, “Main bhi Indian hoon, Arunachal ka naam nahi suna kabhi? (I am an Indian too. Haven’t you heard of Arunachal before?)”

When asked where they were from, the men identified themselves as being from Bareilly.

Netizens react

The internet quickly rallied behind her, applauding her courage. Comments poured in, such as, "Good answer to UP Ke chapris," and "U did a great job🔥 sis proud of u 👏👏."

Another user wrote, "They do the same with girls from every state of India. Proud of you the way you handled it."

Read Also Did Doja Cat Literally EAT Her MAC Lipstick On The Vmas Red Carpet?

Similarly, one more noted, "This time proud of u didi❤️🙌..... U.... So calmly replied to their racism." "Good job sister, love from Bihar," expressed a user.

Others used the moment to highlight the deeper issues. “It’s not just discrimination; it’s lack of education and hooliganism,” one pointed out. Another added, “Uncivilized people with backward thinking. Admire the girl’s courage.”