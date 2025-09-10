 Time To Bow In Respect To Nepal's Gen Z? Youth Join Hands To Clean Up Mess A Day After Massive Protests, Watch Video
Just a day after violent anti-government protests shocked the nation, Gen Z volunteers, along with locals, were seen sweeping the streets and clearing debris in Kathmandu.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 04:38 PM IST
article-image
Nepal's Gen Z cleans the streets of Kathmandu | Image Courtesy: X (@sidhant)

After days of chaos in Nepal, a heartwarming sight emerged from Kathmandu on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. Just a day after violent anti-government protests shocked the nation, Gen Z volunteers, along with locals, were seen sweeping the streets and clearing debris in Kathmandu. Their collective effort sent out a powerful message of responsibility and resilience, while standing strong against the government.

article-image

Gen Z takes the lead

A viral video captured dozens of young people picking up trash, removing burnt materials, and restoring order to the capital’s streets. The gesture, hailed online, showed that despite the anger that fuelled the protests, Nepal’s youth are also determined to rebuild and heal their communities. The video was captioned, “A day after massive protests, Gen Z are now engaged in cleaning up Kathmandu.”

Check out the video below:

Nepal’s protests and political crisis

The Gen-Z-led community protested in Nepal after the ban of social media, forcing Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign after widespread demonstrations. Protesters also set fire to the homes of Oli, President Ram Chandra Poudel, and other ministers.

Violence around the Federal Parliament and across Kathmandu has left at least 22 people dead and over 500 injured in just two days.

article-image
youtube.com/watch?v=UnZ-K-UnCQo&embeds_referring_euri=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.freepressjournal.in%2F&source_ve_path=MjM4NTE

The government briefly imposed a social media blackout, later lifted on Monday night, but protests continued to intensify. Public and private property, including parts of parliament, were torched during the unrest.

To control the situation, the Nepali Army and security forces were deployed, with strict curfews in place. The Army urged protesters to surrender unauthorised weapons and warned that any acts of vandalism or arson during curfew hours would be treated as criminal activity.

article-image

Yet, amid the tension, images of young Nepalis cleaning their city have become a symbol of hope, proving that this generation is not only demanding change but also ready to take responsibility for their country’s future.

