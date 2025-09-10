'I Feel Cheated': X User Debunks The 'Hard Reality' Of India's Health Insurance System In Viral Tweet

Canva image

An X user named Prem Soni recently took to his social media handle to share his struggle with a private hospital and his health insurance provider, highlighting what he calls the “hard reality” of India’s health insurance system. His detailed thread has sparked debate about how hospitals and insurers allegedly fail to fulfil their promises during emergencies.

Click to read the tweet thread:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What exactly happened?

Soni recounted how, when his son was admitted to a hospital, the staff initially confirmed the availability of a suite room. However, things changed the moment he mentioned using his “cashless claim” under ACKO. “Suddenly: Sir, suite room is not possible, Acko has no MOU with us for that. What’s the meaning of no room rent limit then?” he explained in his tweet.

He added that if he had paid directly from his pocket, the suite would have been available, but under insurance, it was denied. “So basically: either arrange cash yourself, or settle for less, even if your policy promises more,” he mentioned.

Canva

Expressing frustration, Soni questioned the purpose of paying high premiums: “I didn’t buy insurance to fight battles inside a hospital when my son needs me. I bought it to protect my family. Instead, I feel cheated.”

Tagging ACKO, he criticised the insurer’s customer service: “Worst part? @ACKOIndia support team just transfers you to the claim team and you’re literally kept on hold for 30 minutes while you’re in the hospital with your son admitted. What’s the point of Platinum Health Plan if support vanishes when you need it most?”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In his concluding remarks, Soni warned others, “You buy insurance thinking your wife & kids are safe. Reality? They might not get a single rupee. Unless you use this 150-year-old law that makes the payout 100% untouchable.”

His candid account has resonated with many online, reigniting discussions about transparency, hidden fine print, and consumer rights in India’s health insurance sector.