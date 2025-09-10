Indian Filmmaker Anuparna Roy's Bold Speech At Venice Film Festival Goes Viral: 'Palestinians Are No Exception'

Indian Filmmaker Anuparna Roy at Venice Film Festival | Image Credit: X (@CinemaRareIN)

At the Venice Film Festival 2025, Indian filmmaker Anuparna Roy not only created history but also sparked a storm of conversations worldwide. The debut director of Songs of Forgotten Trees became the first Indian to win the Orizzonti Award for Best Director, but it was her emotional acceptance speech that made global headlines.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Anuparna Roy's viral speech

With teary eyes, Roy voiced support for Palestine, stating, “Every child deserves peace, freedom, liberation and Palestinians are no exception. I don’t want any claps for this. It’s a responsibility at the moment to stand by Palestine… I might upset my country but it doesn’t matter to me anymore.”

The clip has since gone viral, drawing both support and backlash online. While many praised her courage, others criticised her remarks, sparking heated debates across social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Parents comes in support

Back home, her parents have stepped in to defend her. Her father, Bramhananda Roy, speaking from their home in Kulti, Paschim Bardhaman, told the Indian Express, “We are deeply disturbed and concerned about what is happening after our daughter has made the country proud. On social media, my daughter is being targeted for her remarks on the plight of children in Palestine… If you listen to the speech carefully, she said every child deserves peace and Palestine is no exception. She did not say anything wrong.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Her mother, Manisha Roy, also urged people to stop attacking her daughter. “Why are they all targeting her? Is it wrong to speak about the welfare of children? She just expressed her opinion… She made us proud and the country proud. This is how a section of people treat such a person?” she asked.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Despite the controversy, Roy’s win is a landmark moment for Indian cinema. Presented by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Bibhanshu Rai, Romil Modi, and Ranjan Singh, Songs of Forgotten Trees tells the tale of two women whose lives intersect in Mumbai, with Naaz Shaikh and Sumi Baghel in leading roles.