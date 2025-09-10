 This Is How The Jain Community In America Celebrated Paryushan: Dance, Music, Devotion – They Left No Stone Unturned
The celebration, marked with cultural performances and devotional singing, showcased how Jain traditions thrive even thousands of miles away from India.

Updated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 05:55 PM IST
article-image
Jain Paryushan 2025 celebration in the USA | Image Credit: Ruchika Jain's Instagram

Festivals have a way of bringing people together, no matter where in the world they are, and the Jain community in the US just proved it beautifully.

Travel and lifestyle creator Ruchika Jain shared a viral video from the Jain Samaj of USA, West New York, New Jersey, where crowds gathered to celebrate Paryushan 2025 with dance, music, and devotion.

'Jain Paryushan 2025 Celebration in the USA'

Captioning the clip, she wrote: “Jain Paryushan 2025 Celebration in the USA 🙏✨ Paryushan: the festival of forgiveness, devotion & unity 🌸 Let’s spread Michhami Dukkadam — forgiveness & love — across the world 💖”

Check out the viral video:

Internet reacts

The internet was quick to respond with admiration. One user commented: “So good to see that even outside India, people haven’t forgotten our Dashlakshan and are celebrating it with such bhakti and devotion 🙏✨ Truly inspiring!”

Another added, “Indeed proud moments for us!” while many praised the organisers for keeping the flame of faith alive overseas.

About Paryushan

This year, Paryushan was observed from August 20 to August 27, 2025. Considered one of Jainism’s holiest festivals, it focuses on forgiveness, fasting, meditation, and spiritual growth. Devotees emphasise the five vows of Jainism while also greeting each other with “Michhami Dukkadam”, a heartfelt way of seeking and granting forgiveness.

