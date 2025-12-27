Top 10 IMDb Indian Web Series Of 2025 You Can’t Stop Binge-Watching

From gripping crime thrillers to heartfelt dramas and binge-worthy comedies, Indian web series continued to dominate our screens in 2025. Here are 10 most popular Indian web series of 2025 according to IMDb.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood

A sharp, self-aware satire, the web series marks Aryan Khan’s directorial debut. The series offers a peek into what happens behind the glittery façade of the Hindi film industry – revealing egos, power games, and messy human ambitions. Blending humour with drama, and featuring the half of who’s who from the film industry, including his superstar father Shah Rukh Khan, the series is unapologetic take on Bollywood’s darker underbelly.

Where to watch: Netflix

Black Warrant

Dark, intense, and deeply unsettling, the web series dives into the harsh realities of India’s prison system. The series follows the moral conflicts, power struggles, and violence that take place behind bars. Anchored by gritty performances and a no-frills narrative, it keeps viewers hooked with its raw honesty and slow-burn tension.

Where to watch: Netflix

Paatal Lok Season 2

Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary is pulled into a fresh investigation that exposes deeper layers of crime, power, and systemic rot. With its hard-hitting storytelling, morally complex characters, and an unflinching look at society’s fault lines, the new season reinforced the show’s reputation as one of India’s most compelling crime dramas.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Panchayat Season 4

Panchayat Season 4 returns to Phulera with familiar faces and fresh conflicts. As village politics grow more complicated and personal equations shift, the season blends gentle humour with emotional depth.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Mandala Murders

The web series follows a string of murders connected by eerie patterns and hidden meanings, pulling investigators into a maze where logic clashes with belief. With its moody visuals, layered storytelling, and slow-burning suspense, the show blends crime investigation with symbolism, secrets, and psychological tension.

Where to watch: Netflix

Khauf

This slow-burn horror thriller blends suspense, psychological dread, and eerie storytelling. The series follows a young woman, Madhu, who moves into a rundown girls hostel following a sexual assault. As she settles in, she experiences eerie occurrences and the shadowy presence of a supernatural entity that makes her question her sanity.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Special Ops Season 2

This espionage thriller brings back Himmat Singh to tackle a major cyberterrorism threat involving AI and potential data breaches. The season features a blend of returning cast like Karan Tacker and Vinay Pathak, new additions including Prakash Raj, and focuses on a sophisticated cyber-attack aiming to disrupt India's digital infrastructure, offering more high-stakes action and expanded scope.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The Family Man Season 3

The Family Man Season 3 brings back Srikant Tiwari as he struggles to balance domestic chaos with a high-stakes national security threat. As a new mission unfolds, the season ups the tension with sharper action, timely political undertones, and emotional conflicts at home.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

Set against the volatile political and criminal landscape of West Bengal, the series follows a determined IPS officer who takes on powerful gangsters and deeply rooted corruption. As violent crimes escalate, the investigation exposes the nexus between crime, politics, and law enforcement.

Where to watch: Netflix

Criminal Justice: A Family Matter

As a complex case unfolds in the courtroom, hidden truths, moral dilemmas, and strained relationships come to the surface. Blending legal drama with human emotion, the series keeps viewers invested not just in the verdict, but in the personal cost of justice.

Where to watch: JioHotstar