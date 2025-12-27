Nisha's Mumbai: Nisha JamVwal Gives A Glimpse Of Her December Weekend Full Of Christmas Vibes And Celebrations

And as we rise to the challenges and triumphs of yet another year on this journey, Christmas reached its crescendo this weekend with limitless carousing in Maximum City — Mumbai! A city that dances its way into dawn — the oft-repeated maxim of the city that doesn’t sleep is passé now! — the celebrations somehow feels truly earned during this season of sing song and cheer, when every corner seems to be in festive sparkle of luminous paper stars and tinsel lighting up street corners and verandahs of celebratory homes!

In Mumbai, Christmas is no longer confined to Christian homes or midnight mass. It has become an entire citywide dining and social festival of shopping, meeting and celebrating, where multi cuisine menus, elaborate entertainment and culinary experiences are as central to the season as carols themselves. Restaurants across the city have been rolling out musical Christmas feasts that reflects the cosmopolitan flavour of this city that is a city of international contemporary flair, turning year-end festivities into a shared rite of passage for Mumbai lovers.

A Sing Song Christmassy Wedding

The weekend’s festivities began in a uniquely Mumbai way — at the wedding celebration of Utkarsh, son of former Chief Secretary Manu Srivastav and Archana Srivastav, with the lovely Jaiwanti. What could have been a classic wedding party took on the spontaneous, joyful character of a Christmas sing-song session.

In a city that thrives on music and memory alike, it was fitting that the festivities were led by voices who are themselves part of our cultural soundtrack. The inimitable Anup Jalota, often referred to in popular culture as an emperor of devotional song, took the mic and delivered a heartfelt rendition of Aisi Lagi Lagan, a piece whose resonance has only grown with time — an anthem of devotion, warmth and connection that instantly transforms any gathering into a collective celebration.

Sharing the stage with him were prominent playback singers — Abhijeet, whose voice was once ubiquitous on film soundtracks, and Jaspinder Narula, whose emotional range in songs has always been compelling. The addition of Pankaj Chaturvedi further enriched the ambience, turning the event into a melodic evening that blurred the lines between wedding ritual and festivity.

In a city where musical lineage runs alongside familial ties, this evening was a blending of tradition, personal milestones and seasonal joy that is quintessentially Mumbai.

Holiday Brunch at the Trident — Santa , Stars and Sassy cheer

Just before this, nearly the same circle of friends had gathered for what became one of the most talked-about Christmas brunches in town — hosted by Kamal and Niranjan Hiranandani. Known for their gracious hospitality and warm social presence, they ensured the afternoon unfurled with effortless ease.

Set in the regal environs of Hotel Trident’s festively adorned room — decked with glitzy snowflake cutouts , paper stars, tinsel and classic holiday icons — the brunch typified how Christmas in Mumbai has evolved into joyous indulgence. Across the city, everything from the traditional Christmas plum pudding to inventive regional interpretations of the season can be found on menus, illustrating how festive dining has become as central to the holiday as the gatherings themselves.

In such a setting, conversation flows as freely as the holiday cheer. Fardeen Khan made a dapper appearance, bringing his trademark easy cool to the afternoon, while filmmaker Subhash Ghai and actress Poonam Dhillon joined the party alongside other industry stalwarts. Rather than rushing off, people lingered, talked, toasted and danced — not because they had to, but because these moments are always savoured in amchi Mumbai.

Unhurried and resonant with laughter- to me this brunch felt like a vignette of the city’s spirit — where everyone celebrates everyone’s festivals and the lines between communities blue happily!

The St. Regis Christmas Eve Bash

No Christmas Eve party in this city is as densely populated as Rakesh Agarwala’s St. Regis Christmas Eve “bash”. Calling it a party feels inadequate — it’s more of a festive microcosm of Mumbai Christmas itself. Over the years, this soirée has become a property of its own — a sprawling celebration across many rooms of the hotel - where the boundaries between indoor and outdoor dissolve, and where the imaginative reconstruction of spaces — streets, gardens, living rooms, dining room, disco and smoking parlours — create an immersive holiday city for that one night that mostly ends around five or six in the morning.

Rakesh’s party — i call him Rocky in affection- models sashayed alongside social aspirants; men appeared in women’s clothing; women shimmered in ultra bling things, and a smattering of celebrities

A particularly surreal moment came in the form of a roaming robot that ambled through the venue, greeting guests and planting theatrical kisses on cheeks. I must confess — the mechanical peck on my cheek felt cold to my skin — but if this is a sign that one day such chaps will do our household chores and spare us women achiever’s the peril of dealing with staff issues- I would rejoice in that knowledge!

What makes this buzzing dance party memorable, year after year, is not just its scale but its spirit — the way it showcases Mumbai’s appetite for spectacle, community, rambunctious fun, and joyous chaos.

When Cheese Gets Its Own Birthday

It came as a surprise to me that even cheeses have birthdays. Yet there I was, attending my first ‘cheesy’ celebration — honouring my favourite cheese, Burrata. Amit Sharma, founder of the much-loved restaurant Eve, marked the occasion with his brother Sumit Govind Sharma, who has even authored a book celebrating this creamy indulgence alongside award-winning authors Doug Singer and Flavel Monteiro. Michelin-star Chef Giovanni Papi was the Guest of Honour. It was a charming, indulgent, and delightfully unexpected evening.

Burrata composition of fresh Italian cheese made from mozzarella and cream is especially magical to the palette especially when served with cherry tomatoes and lettuce. Its name comes from burro, the Italian word for butter, and its soft, creamy interior that bursts into the mouth with flavour and softness is especially delectable for me and many of the guests that thronged the room- going by their enjoyment of the burrata platters being served and consumed at this soirée. Celebrating a food item — especially one as texturally sophisticated as burrata — speaks to Mumbai’s booming culinary culture, where global influences are embraced without abandoning our city’s foundational love for shared food and flavourful culinary experiences.

The warmth of the evening — paired with fine wine and animated conversation — will stay in my memory. It was an evening of community and simple uncontrived joy!

A Personal Christmas

And while the city pulsated with carols, luncheons, brunches, elaborate gala dinners at friends homes and new restaurants mushrooming all over Mumbai with festive menus and global culinary inspirations — I chose to keep it intimate this Christmas.

A family lunch, accompanied by just two close friends — was for me a welcome pause after a year teeming with hype and hoopla. In a city that hardly ever pauses, choosing a quieter moment is its own kind of celebration.

Sometimes, the greatest joy comes not from the pomp and show, but from intimate celebrations over meaningful conversations and the warm presence of loved ones.

Watch this space to know more about who what and where of an enigmatic city that never ceases to surprise with its ceremony, pace, pomp and showmanship!

