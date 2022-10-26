Iranian man who didn't bath for more than half century, ate roadkills, dies 'healthy' at 94

‘World’s dirtiest man’ Amou Haji | AFP/File

Remember the Iranian man whom you could too an extent relate for not bathing? Amou Haji (Amou Jaji in some reports), who became viral in the recent past for his unusual and bizarre lifestyle, is no more. The man who stunned the world for his way of life, food consumption and routine has died 'healthy' at 94.

How did he die? It is reportedly said that he passed away within few months of his first wash, strongly reinforcing own belief that "bathing could invite bad fortune and knock him to death."

If you could even forget, we take to remind you that Haji survived consuming roadkills and drinking water from puddles. Viral videos showed him puff multiple cigarettes at once.

The man had earlier claimed in reports of his belief that bathing could invite bad fortune and knock him to death. Villagers were quoted in reports suggesting that Haji had experienced “emotional setbacks in his youth” that led him to refuse to bathing. If one were to nail a count, on the so-stated reasons, Jaji did not bath for almost 70 years - more than half his life span.

Back in the years, when health experts visited his hut in Dejgah, Iran and carried out different tests on the elderly man out of curiosity and concern, they were left in shocks of Amou's health which hinted of no serious diseases or bacteria.