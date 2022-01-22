Wait, what? This man hasn't bathed for 68 years and survives on roadkills, water from puddles

The online world is talking about an 88 year old Iranian man who has left netizens in surprise, for his mode of living and survival.

The elderly, identified as Amou Jaji shocked researchers for his unaffected and non-deteriorating health. The man has claimed in reports of his belief that bathing could invite bad fortune and knock him to death. Thus, being the reason why Jaji did not bath for almost 68 years.

Yes, you read that right! We might have skipped to freshen up for a day or couple, but Jaji took it not for days but years unbathed.

For some Indian households, the traditional say goes, 'no food without bathing', but this wasn't so for the Iranian elderly. What did he survive to soothe his hunger? Strange and shocking, of course, reports suggest that his diet consisted primarily the raw roadkill, including animals such as porcupines, and the water from pools or puddles on the roadway.

The health experts who visited his hut in Dejgah, Iran, carried out different tests on the aged man out of curiosity and concern. Just like most of us, they were left in shocks of Jaji's health which hinted of no serious diseases or bacteria.

However, the man didn't miss on what the world was going through and talking off. According to reports, Jaji kept himself up-to-date regarding what happened around the globe. He could discuss of the Russian Revolution and French Revolution with the health experts who visited him for tests.

