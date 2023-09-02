WATCH: Japanese Video Creator Dances To 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' From SRK's Jawan; Video Goes Viral | Instagram

Remember Mayo, the Japanese YouTuber who danced along with Ambassador of Japan to India Hiroshi Suzuki? She is back with yet another performance on an Indian beat. This time, it's none other than the dance number featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya.'

In the Instagram reel, Mayo was seen grooving to the Jawan song with utmost perfection and sync. She was not alone in recreating the dance moves as she was accompanied on the dance floor by an enthusiast identified as Riina. WATCH VIDEO

Video goes viral

The dance reel surfaced on Instagram this Friday (September 1). No sooner, it has attracted more than 47,000 views on the content-sharing platform along with thousands of likes. The comments section was filled with praise for the two performances. Heart and fire emojis were shared to cheer and celebrate their amazing dance.

Check comments

Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya song

On August 29, after initially sharing a glimpse of the song, the much-awaited beat was finally out for fans. The tempting party song and Atlee directorial comes alive in the voice of Vishal Dadlani, Anirudh Ravichander, and Shilpa Rao.

SRK took to social media and announced that the song was out, as he wrote, "This is not chaiya chaiya. This is #NotRamaiyaVastavaiya. This is a Jawan's tha tha thaiya. (sic)"