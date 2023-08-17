Kaavaalaa Trend: Ambassador Of Japan Grooves To Rajnikanth-Tamannaah's Dance Number From 'Jailer' In Viral Video

The 'Kaavaalaa' song from the Rajinikanth-Tamannaah film 'Jailer' has made dance lovers vibe to it and create reels for social media by enjoying the sensual moves displayed by the actress. As soon as the song was out, it caught the attention of netizens and became an instant hit, setting a dance trend on the internet. In a recent video shared in accordance with the 'Kaavaalaa' dance trend, we can see the Ambassador of Japan Hiroshi Suzuki killing it on the dance floor along with Japanese YouTuber Mayo san and her team. WATCH VIDEO

Viral video shows dancers setting the floor on fire

In the video that was tweeted by Suzuki, and earlier shared by both him and Mayo on Instagram, the duo can be seen grooving flawlessly to the special number from the recent Indian release. While the official gears up a costume similar to superstar Rajni, the YouTuber seems to be inspired by the lady dancer's fashion sense.

As soon as the volume turns up, the team of dancers with Suzuki and Mayo in the lead set the dance floor on fire with their graceful and energetic dance moves. They nail the hook steps from the peppy song with perfection to leave the viewers impressed.

Rajni fans laud performance & love from Japan

"My Love for Rajinikanth continues," said the Ambassador of Japan while sharing the dance reel on X, formerly known as X. Since being uploaded online, it has gathered hundreds and thousands of likes from netizens. Several Rajni fans took to reply to the viral video and call it a great performance. "The Japanese ambassador really has the Rajni type swag," read a reply.

