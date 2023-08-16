WATCH: Elderly Woman Dances To Trending Song 'Kaavaalaa' From Rajinikanth-Tamannaah Starrer 'Jailer' In Viral Instagram Reel

WATCH: Elderly Woman Dances To Trending Song 'Kaavaalaa' From Rajininath-Tamannaah Starrer 'Jailer' In Viral Instagram Reel |

Instagram users can hardly scroll to ignore a video of an elderly woman vibing to the hit song 'Kaavaalaa' from Rajinikanth-Tamannaah starrer 'Jailer.' In the reel that has taken the internet by storm, she can be seen nailing dance moves to the peppy beat. From her cheerful facial expressions to her graceful steps, the woman wins the hearts of netizens with her energetic performance.

Take a look at the dance reel gone viral on Instagram

Video hits millions of views

Unlike Tamannaah who displays sensual moves to the song from the recent release in sizzling hot Western outfits, the granny in the viral Instagram reel was seen flaunting the dance moves in a traditional South Indian sari.

The grandmother shared the dance floor with her grandson and social media influencer Akshay Partha. The reel attracted more than 16 million views and 1.2 million likes on the content-sharing platform. Viewers enjoyed the performance of the duo, especially that of the 'paati,' and took to praise the dance in the comments section. "I love you dadi ji," said an Instagram user, while another commented, "She deserves an award."

Can't wait to check out the original video? Watch it below.

Talking of the original video, even before the film was out in the cinema halls, 'Kaavaalaa' caught the attention of dance lovers. It became a trending song to which people created reels and posted on social media. With that said, it comes alive in the voice of singers Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander and is choreographed by Jani Master.

