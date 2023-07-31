WATCH: Kili Paul, Sister Are Killing It In Their Dance Reel To Sensual Song 'Kaavaalaa;' Fans Compare Neema's Moves With Tamannaah Bhatia

Internet sensation Kili Paul shared another dance reel on Instagram where he can be seen performing the trending song 'Kaavaalaa' along with his sister Neema. In their traditional clothing, the duo slayed the moves of an Indian song that has gone viral on social media and comes from the film Jailer. In the original dance scene, actress Tamannaah Bhatia displays sensual moves to the peppy beat. However, Neema tries her best to catch up and kill it with her dancing skills. WATCH VIDEO

The video was shared with a caption praising the song, especially the flute that pulls a vibe. "The Flute In This Song is just," it read on Instagram. Since being uploaded earlier this July, the dance reel impressed thousands of fans and followers and went viral. So far, the dance reel has gathered 3.5 million views and 260K likes. Love from Indian fans poured in replies to the viral video. "She (Neema Paul) is damn so better than Tamanna," read a comment. Check comments

Love for Indian songs

Tanzania-based internet sensation Kili Paul is seen holding a great admiration for India as he often recreates Indian music in his social media reels. To the unversed, he was also felicitated by the Indian High Commission in Tanzania last year and was recently invited by the High Commissioner for a special gathering with desi fans who vibed to an evergreen Bhojpuri song.

