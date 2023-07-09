 Watch: Kili Paul Is Surrounded By Bhojpuri Female Fans In His 'Lollypop Lagelu' Dance Reel
Watch: Kili Paul Is Surrounded By Bhojpuri Female Fans In His 'Lollypop Lagelu' Dance Reel

Kili Paul informed that he was invited by the High Commissioner of Tanzania to a special gathering that saw several Bhojpuri fans making him dance to the evergreen beat 'Lollypop Lagelu'

Updated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 10:22 AM IST
article-image
Watch: Kili Paul Is Surrounded By Bhojpuri Female Fans In His 'Lollypop Lagelu' Dance Reel | Instagram

Tanzania-based internet sensation Kili Paul who holds great admiration for India and was felicitated by the Indian High Commission in Tanzania last year was recently invited by the High Commissioner for a special gathering with Bhojpuri fans who vibed the evergreen beat 'Lollypop Lagelu.' Female fans surrounded Kili and made him dance along with them.

Take a look at the viral video

article-image

In the video, we can see the ladies happily hitting the dance floor and vibing with Kili Paul to the popular Bhojpuri song. Does he feel shy? No, no, he cutely enjoys the moment and does some dumke-shamke with the dance gang.

"They treat me like there own... I love u India. Thank u High Commissioner of Tanzania 🇹🇿 For the invitation ," the video was captioned on Instagram.

Within hours of being shared online a day ago, the dance reel crossed one million views on the content-sharing site and won love and praise from netizens.

Netizens comments

article-image

